BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a $283 million county budget that maintains the county property tax at last year's rate of $2.4062 (per $100 of assessed value).

A required public hearing earlier in the day drew no speakers. But commissioners heard from several members of the public prior to voting on the budget.

