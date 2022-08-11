BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a $283 million county budget that maintains the county property tax at last year's rate of $2.4062 (per $100 of assessed value).
A required public hearing earlier in the day drew no speakers. But commissioners heard from several members of the public prior to voting on the budget.
Comments on the budget included a request for $160,000 in funding for Petworks. The request had been heard during the development of the budget over the past few months. It was not included, however, in the final budget proposal as recommended to the full commission by the budget committee.
Commissioner Gary Stidham made a motion to amend the budget proposal to include the $160,000 for Petworks, which would use the money to provide animal control to portions of the county surrounding Kingsport.
Logistically, the move would relieve the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County, located in Blountville, from responding to calls in those areas (Indian Springs, Colonial Heights, Bloomingdale, Sullivan Gardens, and Blairs Gap).
Commissioner Joyce Crosswhite said she is in favor of supporting Petworks but the issue should be presented as a resolution rather than a budget amendment.
That's what other organizations seeking first-time money have been instructed to do during the budget process, Crosswhite and others said.
Stidham asked for a vote on the proposed amendment to include the $160,000 in the budget. It failed 10-14. Mayor Richard Venable encouraged Stidham to bring the proposal in resolution form to the commission's monthly meeting next week. Petworks officials said they would return then and present more information requested by commissioners.
Commissioner Hershel Glover asked the commission to approve making $700,000 available to the county school system and encourage the Sullivan County Board of Education to use the money to give support staff the same 5% raise other system (and county) employees will receive in the budget.
The school system's budget request included a 1% raise for support staff.
Glover said support staff work hard and deserve the same raise as professional staff.
Several commissioners said they agreed with the concept, but weren't sure that it would be legal for the commission to take any action in the middle of the budget discussion during a called meeting. Under state law governing bodies are limited to act only on what was advertised in advance as an agenda item.
Like Stidham, Glover was encouraged to bring his proposal back as a resolution next week.
