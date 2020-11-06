BLOUNTVILLE — A proposal to pay every classroom teacher in Sullivan County Schools $500 each for school supplies failed Thursday in a 1-6 vote.
The Sullivan County Commission recently approved the expenditure without it being requested by the school board.
Only Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones voted for the proposal. Other board members said more pressing needs should be considered for such funding. The County Commission must approve any such expenditures funded through unrestricted school system fund balance or so-called reserves.