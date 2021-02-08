BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s school board likely will select a search process for a new director of schools within a month, according to Chairman Randall Jones.
Director of Schools David Cox told the board at the end of the Jan. 28 work session that he plans to retire June 30, although he said in an interview later that night he would be willing to stay on a bit longer if needed or desired by the board until a new director is hired and in place.
“I’m not sure what (search method) decision we’ll make. I’m sure it’ll be within a month or so,” Jones said in a recent phone interview.
Basically, Jones said, the Board of Education has three options: use the Tennessee School Boards Association search process, hire an independent search firm or person like Wayne Qualls, or perform its own search. All three methods have been used in the past 11 years.
The BOE hired Qualls for the search that resulted in the hiring of Cox, who will mark two years with the district on July 1.
Immediate past Director Evelyn Rafalowski, who is a consultant for the school system, was chosen by the board without a consultant to replace Jubal Yennie, who resigned to take a job in Wyoming.
Rafalowki, first chosen as interim director, served as head of the largest school system in the greater Tri-Cities for four years following Yennie. Rafalowski retired in 2019 after 42 years in education.
Yennie was chosen in 2010 after making the finalists list in a search done by the TSBA to replace Jack Barnes, whose contract the BOE declined to renew in a 3-4 vote more than a decade ago.
”It hasn’t been decided yet,” Jones said of the search process the board will use. When the board hired Cox, one of the things board members said they liked was that Cox had headed school systems that built new schools as well as ones that had declining enrollments, both of which are happening in Sullivan County.
“We’ll get together and come up with a process like we did the last two times,” said Jones, who wasn’t on the board when it hired Yennie. “We’ll look at what our options are again.”
Cox said no issues or ill will between him and the board caused his decision, and Jones said retirement is a decision the potential retiree must weigh himself or herself.
“I’ve been in his shoes before,” Jones recalled of his retirement from the Bristol, Tennessee, school system’s central office after a 37-year career in public education. “After 37 years, you know whether the time is right for you.”
Cox told the board that he is leaving for personal and family reasons. He said the COVID-19 pandemic and his 37 -ear career in education, which included time in Hawkins County, Kingsport, Kansas, Virginia, and Maryland schools, were also part of the reasons for his decision to retire now.
He will turn 60 on Monday.
“I think he’ll still be around and still be involved,” Jones said of Cox.