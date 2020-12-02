BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County public schools could be headed for more virtual learning.
The Sullivan County Board of Education will hold a called emergency meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the Little Theater at Sullivan Central High School. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the operating schedule for the school system. One or more board members might join the meeting virtually as allowed by Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order.
The system has at least 10 schools with some face-to-face students in virtual mode, including three of four high schools operating entirely on a virtual basis this week, because of positive COVID-19 cases and folks in quarantine because of exposure to the virus.
School system and Sullivan County Regional Health Department officials met Wednesday for their regular weekly COVID-19 discussion.
Because this is a called emergency meeting, public comment will not be allowed. Attendees must wear a mask and should be prepared to have their temperature taken.
The meeting can be viewed on the school system’s YouTube channel.