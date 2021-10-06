BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s school board Thursday will consider a permanent contract for interim Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and possibly decide to sell some former school properties.
It also will elect or re-elect a chairman and vice chairman for the next 12 months at the meeting starting at 6:30 p.m., following a 4:30 work session.
In addition, the seven- member Board of Education will vote on Change Order No. 11 for West Ridge High School, consider a resolution for a traffic study for Sullivan East High School/Middle School and consider a 2022-23 school calendar.
FIRST THINGS FIRST
The chairman and vice chairman election is by Tennessee law the first agenda item. Randall Jones of Indian Springs is the current chairman, while Matthew Spivey of Kingsport is the vice chairman. Jones said the limit on serving as chairman is four times, and he is finishing up his first one-year term.
No information was available for the director’s contract or change order as of Tuesday. However, Jones said the contract would depend on the wishes of the board and Rafalowski and the change order was a series of things needed to begin wrapping up West Ridge, which opened Aug. 9.
“She has an interim contract. We said we would review it this fall,” Jones said, adding that the vote could be for a four-year contract. “That probably will be decided Thursday night.”
Former Director Rafaloski agreed to become an interim director before the June retirement of David Cox after two years as director. Rafalowski, who has more than 40 years with the school system, was a director for four years before retiring in 2019, although she returned as a consultant for West Ridge and Sullivan East Middle.
OTHER ITEMS
• The board also is to consider a resolution asking for a state traffic study, requested by East High Principal Andy Hare, for a possible traffic light or other improvements to Weaver Pike.
BOE member Mary Rouse of the Bristol area, once principal at East, said a state traffic study rejected a traffic light at the school about 20 years ago but that she believes it was needed then and is more needed now.
• The board also is to receive a report from Chris Laisure about the Bluff City Impact Center, a community center of sorts that the Piney Flats businessman put in the former Bluff City Middle School after buying that property when it was declared surplus.
He has expressed interest, along with others, to acquire the former Blountville Middle/Elementary property for a similar purpose.
• School board attorney Pat Hull is to give an update on various unused school properties, including the lone sealed bid of $2,001 for the 2.6-acre Paperville School site off Old Jonesboro Road in Bristol, as well as the former Colonial Heights Middle and Blountville schools.
Colonial Heights has drawn interest from Tri-Cities Christian Academy as an elementary school, Kingsport City Schools as an elementary and local businessman Allyn Hood as a sports/community center.
Hull and Jones said the board could choose to declare the Blountville and Colonial Heights properties surplus and begin the process of receiving bids.
He said Blountville seems to be owned partly by the school system and partly by the county, with a portion of the elementary site having no deed with the name of either entity. However, he said that portion would be the county’s and/or school system’s through adverse possession.
“It (Blountville) could be an action item,” Jones said. “And several people and organizations are interested in Colonial Heights.”
• Hull also is to report on the school system’s purchase of the more than 8-acre Bishop property across from West Ridge on Lynn Road, land that may be used someday for an access road for the school connecting it to state Route 357 near Second Harvest Food Bank in the old Sam’s Wholesale Club building.