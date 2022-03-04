BLOUNTVILLE — Much of the Sullivan County Board of Education meeting discussion Thursday evening centered on something board members say they are not doing: closing two elementary schools.
And board members also expressed concern about a new Tennessee funding formula they fear may be bad for the school system.
Board Chairman Randall Jones and Vice Chairman Michael Hughes said they want to make it crystal clear that the school system has no plans to close Bluff City Elementary and Mary Hughes Elemen- tary and merge them into a new school adjacent to Sullivan East Middle School.
And member Matthew Spivey, along with Jones, Hughes and member Mary Rouse, said they fear the new Tennessee school funding system slated to replace the three-decades-old BEP, or Basic Education Program, may not be a great thing for Sullivan County Schools and other public schools across the state.
WHAT IS TISA?
Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski also gave a report and copies of a Feb. 24 letter from Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn on TISA, Gov. Bill Lee’s planned BEP replacement that is short for the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act.
The plan is for the upcoming 2022-23 school budget to be the last one funded by BEP. The board set an April 11 retreat from 5 p.m. to at least 9 p.m. to discuss the upcoming budget as well as the long-term effects of TISA.
Rafalowski said TISA has four components:
1. A base of $6,860 a year per every attending student, via average daily membership, or ADM, although Spivey pointed out the state would fund only 70% of that amount and local government(s) would have to make up the rest.
2. Weights ranging from 5% (Sullivan County’s weight in the letter) to 150% based on 10 unique learning needs ranging from economically disadvantaged to dyslexia.
3. Direct funding for things like K-3 literacy, fourth-grade tutoring and career technical education.
4. And outcomes, which was blank but could include the percentage of students making a 21 or higher on ACT tests and proficient students on standardized tests.
She also said, however, that House Bill 2143 and Senate Bill 2396 have a “long way to go” in a short election-year legislative session, facing seven subcommittees likely to tack on various amendments. She said the only certainty is the legislation will change.
“We’re not married to this by any means,” Rafalowski said. “I’m getting educated every day about this. but as I’m getting educated, I’m told it will change.”
The legislation also will require all public school board members, directors or superintendents and funding bodies (county commissions, boards of mayor and aldermen and city councils) by the end of June 2024 to take a professional development class on education funding and pass a training assessment test.
Spivey said he feared “caption” bills would attempt further changes, and Jones decried a section that would allow charter schools to take over an unused school or use part of an under-used public school at little or no cost.
In addition, Jones said a fiscal capacity will be determined for each of the 95 counties and figure into the funding.
BLUFF CITY, MARY HUGHES STAYING
Jones and Hughes said Facebook posts indicated the school system was planning to close the Bluff City and Mary Hughes facilities, merging them into a new “mega” elementary school adjacent to East Middle, which opened in January 2020.
“We’re not going to close Mary Hughes or Bluff City,” Hughes said in closing remarks at the board meeting.
Although property the school system bought for East Middle includes space earmarked for a potential new elementary school there, Hughes said that if it were ever built it would be to serve the students in the area of the former Weaver Elementary near East Middle and East High, not as a single elementary for the greater East area. The system closed Weaver because of structural issues and shifted students to Bluff City and Emmett elementary schools.
During a work session before the meeting and after a closed door executive session on unspecified current or potential litigation, Rafalowski gave an update on plans to hire Kingsport-based Cain Rash West Architects, headed by Dineen West, to study improvements to Sullivan East High, Indian Springs Elementary and Mary Hughes Elementary, costing $14,350 for each elementary and $16,305 for the high school.
Rafalowski said because of skyrocketing construction and materials prices and delays in getting some materials, she wished the system could delay such projects but said that is not possible unless an August 2024 deadline to spend the funds from ESSER 3.0, or Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Act.
West’s study is on “projects within the existing buildings, the three existing buildings,” Rafalowski said, although she said the study could recommend building additions. Rafalowski said enough population growth to justify a new elementary next to East Middle would have to be substantial.
“I think that is important to make sure that is clarified,” Jones said. “I had heard some rumblings.”
