BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s school board next month plans to consider soliciting bids to demolish the former Sullivan and Colonial Heights middle schools.
The chairman of the seven-member Board of Education has an eye toward potentially selling the Colonial Heights property to a residential developer and making the former Sullivan West High building a possible future site for a school/community gym or at least a part of the adjoining Sullivan Gardens Elementary. The two schools used to be collectively called Sullivan K-8.
However, Mark Ireson said the BOE shouldn’t act hastily in demolishing Colonial Heights because he’d like to consider moving Miller Perry Elementary School there, although Chairman Randall Jones and Vice Chairman Michael Hughes said Colonial Heights is in poor shape and getting worse, as is the Sullivan Middle building.
Jones said another reason to considering demolishing both at the BOE’s Aug. 4 meeting is that a recent state law would allow charter schools to set up shop in any unused or under-utilized public school building. He said such vacant buildings must be listed on a state website.
He also said now is the time to list the Colonial Heights property because of real estate demand and higher selling prices.
Both buildings have been vacant since the summer of 2021 and ceased being used as schools that May.
“There is some interest from developers to place a bid on that,” Jones said of the Colonial Heights site. He said the board could demolish the building and then sell the land or sell the property as-is and let the buyer tear down the building.
“I think it makes us look bad,” Ireson said of the quick demolition and being “afraid” of charter schools. “I definitely don’t see a rush, but I guess there is.”
Mary Rouse responded: “We’re looking at Sullivan County as a whole.”
Citing the emergence of charter schools and the public outcry about Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn’s recent disparaging remarks about teachers and colleges that bestow them degrees, “I don’t think we have a choice but to move and do things quickly.”
Ireson said, “We’ve never had a charter school request come in this county.”
The state can override a local school board’s refusal to allow a charter school, which due to recent changes in state law can take funding for each student pulled from public schools and receive more per student than regular public schools do.
JONES: BOTH BUILDINGS IN DISREPAIR
Jones said the Sullivan building is too close to the elementary school to be sold, and tearing it down would “enhance the campus for the Sullivan Elementary School” instead of letting it further deteriorate.
Ireson asked about building a gym since the existing one has no exterior walls and could not stand alone without the rest of the school. However, Jones and Hughes said that would be a future consideration of the BOE if money becomes available.
“I don’t think we can say that tonight with any assurance it’s going to happen,” Hughes said.
“I hate to give it up without some thought,” Ireson said of demolishing Colonial Heights. Jones responded that the board could vote to keep Colonial Heights.
HISTORY OF THE BUILDINGS
Colonial Heights Middle was built in 1957 with additions in 1959, 1961 and 1967 and a renovation in 1987. It is 54,142 square feet, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said. It sits on 16 acres with one elevator and ball fields. Jones said the campus could probably accommodate about 60 single family homes.
Miller Perry was built in 1949 with additions in 1967, 1969 and 2000 and has 83,080 square feet. It has two elevators and stands on eight acres. A subdivision with 22 to 30 homes and a church are being built across from it, Rafalowski said.
Jones said Colonial Heights is in much worse shape than Miller Perry, although Rafalowski said that Miller Perry does have only half the land and thus more limited outside areas.
Colonial Heights’ original deed prohibits anything but residential or school use, and a subsequent deed restriction the BOE placed on the property last year prohibited K-12 school use by a new owner.
HOW WOULD SALES BE DONE?
Tri-Cities Christian Academy has offered $1.8 million for Colonial Heights, but the deed restriction would not allow school use, and such a purchase by any person or agency other than another local government entity would require bids or an auction.
Other options for both schools are conducting a sealed-bid or in-person auction or putting the property in the hands of a real estate agent.
After deciding the fate of Sullivan and Colonial Heights, Jones said that the former Arcadia Elementary and the former Holston Institute/Holston Middle (warehouse) remain to be addressed by the BOE.