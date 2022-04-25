BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Board of Education may vote Thursday, May 12, whether to accept a County Commission offer of nearly $640,000 to buy two former schools and land appraised at more than $1.1 million.
However, the ownership of a chunk of the property in question, the former Blountville Middle and Blountville Elementary schools in the county seat, is debatable and the buildings are not in the best of condition.
“The regular meeting is May 12,” school board Chairman Randall Jones of Indian Springs said on Friday, the day after the County Commission voted to make an offer on the school property. The school board in the fall had set a deadline of Jan. 1 for an offer from the commission but waited after that while Mayor Richard Venable worked to get a majority consensus offer.
The middle school started out its life as Blountville High in the early 1930s, while the elementary was built in the 1950s. The two are interconnected for heating and cooling and share a cafeteria.
The high school become a middle school when Sullivan Central High opened in 1968. (Central was combined into the new West Ridge High, along with the former Sullivan South and Sullivan North high schools, and Central became a middle school in August 2021.)
Jones announced at the April 14 meeting that the school board would move forward with seeking bids on the property at its May meeting if the commission did not make an offer, and the commission voted on the offer last Thursday.
Board Vice Chairman Michael Hughes of the Bluff City area could not be reached for comment on Monday, but member Mark Ireson of Colonial Heights said he will be pleased if the property continues being used by the county and community.
Potential uses include youth athletics for the ball fields, relocation of the Emergency Medical Services, storage and other county government uses.
“It sounds like they’re planning to use it for the community,” Ireson said.
“I think the taxpayers own it,” Ireson said. “I’ll be very glad that it’s over.”
Commissioner Joyce Crosswhite sponsored the resolution to offer the BOE $637,500. Crosswhite and co-sponsors Tony Leonard and Michael Cole have worked together for over a year seeking to preserve community use of the school property.
An appraisal of the property, obtained by the school board, came out at $1.157 million based on $45,000 and includes more than 5 acres for which there is no known deed and another more than 12 acres that is deeded to the county rather than the school system.
“We can have a called meeting about this if we need to. I don’t know that we will,” Jones said Friday. “I was aware of the number they were going to present.”
Jones said that a lease of a sliver of the property to the Sullivan County Library, made by the school system, would remain intact.
“It (acceptance of the offer) would be up to the Board of Education. I’ll take it to the full board,” Jones said of the “as is” offer.
“I’m optimistic that we’ll sell it and move on to other things,” Jones said. “I would love for county government to own it since it’s downtown. That’s Randall Jones’ opinion.”
According to past discussions by the BOE, the property was appraised at $1.157 million for 26.7 acres, although about 1 or 1.5 acres would remain with the county library. Of the land, 12.25 acres of football field is deeded to the county (not the school system) via eminent domain, while 10.68 acres and 1.49 acres are deeded to the school system and 5.1 acres has no known deed.
By law, the school board can negotiate a purchase with the county or a city government when disposing of former school property, Jones said. He said that any other purchase offer, including one from interested buyer Michael Laisure, who has purchased the former Bluff City and Holston Valley middle schools and turned them into not-for-profit community centers, would have to be done through a public auction or sealed bid auction.
A short-lived discussion about the Blountville schools campus becoming a county jail expansion, based on a comment by Commissioner Dwight King of Piney Flats, died last year after community and commission opposition.
Turning to other schools also no longer used, the Sullivan Middle School portion of the Sullivan K-8 campus, Jones said he has received no emails or calls about his statement at the April 14 school board meeting the school system would be wise to raze the old Sullivan West High building that is adjacent to Sullivan Elementary School.
”No one has contacted me,” Jones said of that property, which he said is simply too close to the elementary school to be sold for another use and in poor condition.
Yet another school the school system soon may move to sell is the former Colonial Heights Middle, which like the other two schools closed at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Among interested parties are Tri-Cities Christian Academy and Kingsport City Schools, although the board put a deed restriction on the Blountville and Colonial Heights property preventing future use as a K-12 school. Businessman Allen Hood also has expressed interest in the property as a youth athletics/community center facility.