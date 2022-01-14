BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Board of Education will not reschedule its Jan. 6 meeting cancelled because of snow, instead rolling it into the regular meeting set for Thursday, Feb. 3.
The seven-member board of Sullivan County Schools, the largest school system in the Tri-Cities, still is to meet at West Ridge High School, where it will honor West Ridge athletic feats and other accomplishments. The school is at 380 Lynn Road, off Exit 63 of Interstate 81.
The work session will start at 4:30 p.m. at the school, followed by the voting meeting at 6:30 p.m. Board meetings are open to the public and to public comment, while work sessions are open to the public but generally don't have public comment.
