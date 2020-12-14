BLOUNTVILLE — Why are Sullivan County Schools closed to in-person learning, at least through the Christmas holiday, while students still are allowed in the schools for athletic events, concerts and plays?
The head of the school system says extensive protocols and precautions are taken for the non-academic events in schools that are otherwise shut down for students.
Alicia D. Flanary, a nurse practitioner and mother of two daughters at Holston Elementary School, asked the question at a recent Board of Education meeting about the school system allowing extracurricular activities such as sports and concerts during the virtual learning time.
Virtual learning continues in Sullivan County schools through half a day on Friday, Dec. 18. School resumes in early January, but it is unknown if it will be in-person then.
Flanary said the school board has failed in its job to act in the best interest of students by doing away with in-person instruction, which is best for students, while still allowing potential superspreader events in the schools, even though a limited number of people are allowed to attend and must social distance and wear masks.
She said Sullivan County Regional Health Department officials have consistently said activities during the school day are not leading to community spread but that extracurricular ones are not so safe.
“Other changes need to be considered,” Flanary said. “We are allowing a choice for non-essential activities,” she said, adding that the school system should “not just pick and choose in following the recommendations.”
On Monday, Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox said the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association and its middle school counterpart govern school athletics.
However, he said Sullivan and other Northeast Tennessee school districts are limiting sporting event attendance to no more than four guests per participant.
“Our students play with the TSSAA regulations. We took the extra precaution of limiting spectators to no more than four per participant,” Cox said.
Social distancing and masks also are used by the audience, he said.
In recreational leagues, he said, extensive cleaning and protocols are used. As for plays and concerts, he said similar limits on the size of the crowd, social distancing and mask wearing in the audience are used like in high school- and middle school-sanctioned sports.
“We wanted to allow our students to complete that,” Cox said of the concerts and plays.
Tim Dale, Indian Springs Elementary librarian and representing the Sullivan County Education Association, said during a school board public comment period that teachers appreciate the board’s decision to go virtual.
For instance, he said that at his school enough teachers and the principal were out recently that in-person learning likely would have been put on hold if the system weren’t already virtual.
Board member Paul Robinson said it was a safety issue for him because sometimes one teacher oversees 60 students as a proctor when two teachers aren’t available. What happens if a fight breaks out, he asked.
“I’ve seen it on Facebook, nobody up here cares about these kids” because of the virtual learning decision, Robinson said, adding that is simply untrue.