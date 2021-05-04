BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Schools mask mandate is no more.
The county school board has ended the mask mandate in its public schools as of Wednesday morning, as well as removing all protocols for reopening schools during the COVID-19 pandemic it approved in July 2020 and amended in November.
The board also voted to give employees up to a $1,000 COVID-19 bonus to be paid in the last check or direct deposit of the school year.
SULLIVAN SCHOOLS UNMASKED
The Board of Education vote to end the mask mandate and remove all pandemic protocols was 5-1 with one absent. Vice Chairman Matthew Spivey cast the lone no vote, while Paul Robinson was absent but had expressed support for keeping the mandate through the end of the school year.
Voting for removal of the mask mandate were Chairman Randall Jones, Michael Hughes, Mark Ireson, Randall Gilmore and Mary Rouse, although Rouse hesitated just a bit before voting.
“It’s past time to remove the masks from our school system,” parent Rhonda Miller of Bluff City said during public comment, citing carbon dioxide and bacteria issues with masks.
“Children are at a low risk,” Miller said.
“This isn’t about the virus. This isn’t about the children. This is about government control,” Miller said. “The health and safety of my child is my responsibility.”
All board members present at the meeting except for Spivey did not wear masks during the meeting.
Earlier in the meeting, before the mask vote, the BOE voted unanimously to name the new Sullivan Heights Middle School (to be housed in the current Sullivan South High) Counseling Center in honor of Cindy Torbett, a Colonial Heights Middle counselor who died from COVID-19.
Her husband, who survived the virus, daughter and other family members stood before the board during the vote.
“I feel strongly that the time has come to lift the mandate,” Hughes later said as the board deliberation began.
WHY END THE MASK MANDATE?
Jones said “masks may or may not protect” but with a statewide executive order of Gov. Bill Lee taking away the authority for local mask mandates in 89 counties and Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable letting the mandate expire in Sullivan on April 30, it was time to end the mandate.
Sullivan is one of six counties with independent health departments and the ability, among other things, to have mask mandates independent of Tennessee allowing them.
Jones said his own granddaughter, a student, and daughter, a teacher, are going to continue wearing masks.
The other public commenter, parent Tracy Vicars of Rock Springs, said she “would like for masks to be optional going forward.” She said the virus is 1,000 times smaller than the smallest holes in masks, saying using masks to keep out COVID-10 was akin to using a chain-link fences to keep out mosquitoes and fleas.
She said her children have been sicker this year than the past three years combined, which she blamed on mask use, and said bacterial pneumonia cases are increasing, which she also attributed to masks.
“Everyone who wants the mask can still wear it,” Ireson said.
Rouse said she struggled with the issue since the school year is so close to ending, but she said she did not see extending the mask mandate to summer school.
“I don’t want someone to miss graduation because we took the mask mandate away,” Rouse said.
Spivey said some parents may not want their children doing face-to-face learning with no mask mandate, but Director of Schools David Cox said there is no provision to have virtual school as an option for them this close to the end of the school year and Hughes said the protocol always was clear in saying changes could come in the future.
Jones, however, said he is concerned some seniors may miss graduation because of quarantines and that board attorney Pat Hull is looking into the legalities of making sure that doesn’t happen.
“I’m not sure anyone should miss graduation because they are quarantined,” Jones said, adding that the school board may have a called meeting before the four high school graduations set for May 13 and 14 if any seniors are to be quarantined then.
For non-graduating seniors and all school faculty, administration and staff, the vote means masks will be allowed but not required from Wednesday through the end of the school year — a half day on May 20.
Spivey said he agrees less government is better but that with Sullivan County in the red zone with a 14% positivity rate the school system shouldn’t remove the mandate for seniors for seven or eight days and the other students for 11 days.
Cox said cases were up 17% in ages 10-20, but Hughes said those percentages had to increase “because they were virtually zero” until recently.
Cox said a Tennessee School Boards Association survey found that of school systems taking the survey in Tennessee, 51, or 44%, were keeping the mask mandate, including Kingsport and Bristol public schools, 22, or 19%, were still considering what action to take and 43, or 37%, didn’t keep the mask mandate.
He recommended the school system keep the mandate through the end of the school year, as did the Sullivan County Regional Health Depart- ment and federal Centers for Disease Control.
COVID-19 STIPENDS
The novel coronavirus bonus or stipend would cost somewhere less than $991,202. Each full-time employee for a whole school year would get $1,000; $500 for each employee working less than four hours a day or starting full-time after Jan. 1; and $250 for each employee working less than four hours after Jan. 1. In addition, stipends for those with unpaid leave during the school year would be prorated.
Funding will come partly from state teacher raise funding but also from federal COVID-19 relief funds.
BISHOP LAND
In addition, the board voted to request the County Commission allow it to spend $300,000 in surplus funds to purchase 8.2 acres of property across Lynn Road from West Ridge High School, which could be used to help widen Lynn Road as well as possibly have a new access road hooking up to the existing Jericho Drive. West Ridge is set to open Aug. 9
Commissioners have denied the school board from using its own funds for such a purchase three times, but Jones said some commissioners tell him they would now consider allowing the purchase. He said an old farm roadbed off Lynn Road leads almost directly to Jericho Drive, although he said a large rock next to the roadbed may have to be removed.
The school board and commission have wrangled over an access road to the new school and improvements of existing roads to serve the school, which is expected to have up to 2,000 students this fall.