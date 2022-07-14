BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s school board has adopted a new statewide grading scale that reduces the requirement for an “A” from 93 to 90 in grades 2-12.
It closely mirrors what school systems across the Volunteer State are doing these days.
Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said during a work session before the board’s Thursday voting meeting that there’s a very good practical reason for the changes: systems that don’t do it for grades 9-12 will have high school graduates in 2023 no longer eligible for Tennessee lottery-funded scholarships for college.
The new grading system, approved 7-0, goes into effect for the 2022-23 school year statewide. It is designed to make a more level playing field in a world where colleges use grade-point averages to judge students for admittance and scholarships, possibly without considering the numerical details of the grading scale.
The new system statewide is an “A” is 90 to 100, a “B” is 80 to 89, a “C” is 70 to 79, a “D” is 60 to 69 and an “F” is 0 to 59. The old Sullivan County system was “A” 93-100, “B” 85-92, “C” 75-84, “D” 70-74 and an “F” 0-69.
The change was not mandated for middle and elementary schools, but Rafalowski said faculty and administration decided to recommend the change be for second through 12th grade. Kingsport’s school board earlier this month adopted the new grading scale, as will or have systems statewide.
BOARD ALSO TWEAKS CREDIT RECOVERY
On a somewhat related matter, the board voted 7-0 to approve a credit recovery requirement that says a student may no longer retake a course through credit recovery if the student had a score of less than 50. Rafalowski said that is meant to block students from simply not doing any work in a class and then taking it over in credit recovery.
ON OTHER MATTERS, THE BOE:
• Approved a series of policies to address human resources, including reflection of a new state law saying retired teachers can go back to work, if still certified, and get up to 85% of their pay and get 70% of what their retirement earnings would be if they weren’t retired. Other policies made minor changes in separation procedures for tenured teacher and require school systems to notify a non-tenured employee if his or her termination is solely because of a budget shortfall.
• Approved three bus contracts up for consideration for six-year terms for 43 bus routes. C and S Transit was approved for 34 routes at $309.68 a day, Central Buses for eight routes at $315 a day and S and R Buses for one bus at $315 a day. A cap on the fuel price escalation clause remains at $50,000 aggregate, which Rafalowski said was reached in the 2021-22 school year in March among 99 routes total.
• Approved a group of mostly revised policies, including addition of the new grading policy to student handbooks and dress code changes Rafalowski said were needed to address changing fashion styles. She said the dress code can’t address all possibilities but gives principals latitude to determine if something interferes with the learning environment. She also said changes could come mid-school year. Breaking the dress code would result in being removed from the regular school environment until the offending clothing situation is addressed, she said.
• Learned from Rafalowski that former West Ridge High Annex Principal Mark Foster is becoming student services coordinator over attendance and discipline and former information technology employee Cody Musser is becoming transportation coordinator.
Billy Miller, who did both those things in central office, has retired.