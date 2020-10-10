BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools will start a week later than normal for the 2021-22 school year — on Monday, Aug. 9, rather than Monday, Aug. 2.
The Board of Education Thursday night voted 7-0 to approve the proposed calendar after Assistant Superintendent Angie Buckles explained the process of choosing a proposed calendar and weighing survey input.
She said the calendar met the request of a majority of parents who wanted a later start date and later end date, as well as students who wanted a five-day fall break and teachers/other employees who wanted a five-day spring break. In addition, the calendar will have students and staff out of school before Memorial Day.
Those criteria were used rather than distributing draft calendars to members of those three groups using online surveys. All told, 2,490 participated in the survey.
The school year will start for students Aug. 9, with fall break Oct. 11-15, the traditional three-day Thanksgiving break Nov. 24-26, a two-week Christmas break with three weekends with a half-day Dec. 17 and Dec. 20-24 and 27-31 and students returning Jan. 4.
Spring break would be March 29-31, Good Friday April 15 and a half-day May 26 the last day of school for students.