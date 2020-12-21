By RICK WAGNER
BLOUNTVILLE — So exactly what is required to claim the $15,000 (minus taxes) early retirement incentive for veteran Sullivan County teachers?
The Board of Education voted 7-0 at its Dec. 10 meeting to adopt the recommendation of the Teacher Salary Equalization Committee, a group created by and chaired by school board Chairman Randall Jones.
The move will allow the school system to save money by not refilling unneeded positions after the opening of West Ridge High School in August 2021 and by filling needed positions with younger teachers who would make less.
Ironically, however, Jones said the plan is also a step toward raising county teacher pay across the board to make it more comparable to Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City teacher pay.
“We’ve had a number of inquiries,” Director of Schools David Cox said Monday. After the board’s Thursday action on the committee recommendation, Cox sent out a message about the program to all teachers and other eligible employees.
Jones said the committee has gone over and over the plan looking for any loopholes and closed any it found before board action.
At least 62 teachers and other certified professionals are eligible.
WHAT are program’s Eligibility requirements?
Eligible folks must:
• Have worked in the county school system for 15 years as of the end of the 2020-21 school year.
• Be a certified employee in a post requiring a teaching certificate, which includes building level administrators.
• Be eligible for Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System (TCRS) retirement by having either 30 years service, be 60 or older, or be 55 with 25 years of service.
• Not be a previous TCRS retiree.
(In another bit of good news for retired teachers who still want to substitute, the board at its Jan. 7 meeting is to consider a recommendation on hiring a private firm, ESS, to hire substitute teachers. Since the subs then would be employees of ESS and not the school system, they would not be limited to working no more than four days a week or face a reduced retirement benefit.)
• Meet a deadline to file by Feb. 15, not the normal April 1 deadline.
(Previous retirements this school year, made before the offer was approved Dec. 10, do not quality.)
WHAT WILL SUCCESSFUL APPLICANTS RECEIVE?
Jones said the participants will get a lump sum of $15,000 minus taxes, which he said could be about 20% or $3,000. That would make the lump sum $12,000.
In addition, they will be able to stay on health insurance at the same rates until they become eligible for Medicare.
WHAT WILL TEACHERS WHO REMAIN RECEIVE?
The plan is to make teacher pay more in line with the local city systems.
“We can take a great step toward closing the gap soon. Or we can almost completely close it,” Jones said.
He said a pay increase of $10,000 more a year in the last five years of a teacher’s contract will equate to $5,000 a year more in retirement benefits for the life of retirees.
“That’s why many of them (teachers) jump ship the last five years,” Jones said.
“It is critical for us to work on this,” Jones said. “It was a bigger gap than I thought it was.”
HOW WILL THE SCHOOL SYSTEM/TAXPAYERS BENEFIT?
“It’s way to right size the number we need,” Jones said, adding that the system will be able to not refill some positions vacated by early retirement and can fill positions vacated but still needed with employees usually paid less because of fewer years of experience.
“This is an opportunity we will never get again,” board member Mary Rouse said.
WHAT’S NEXT?
Answering a question from member Matthew Spivey, Jones said that later equalization work would focus on coaching supplements and pay for maintenance workers, teacher aides and administrators.