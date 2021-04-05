GATE CITY — With graduation just a couple of months away, Ethan Gibson can say he’s made the most of his high school experience.
Gibson, a senior at Gate City High School, has accomplished much over the past four years, including serving in the Virginia State Parks Youth Conservation Corps and being accepted into a competitive space education program. And though the pandemic has created unique challenges the last couple of years, Gibson feels well prepared to tackle his next adventure: a career in cybersecurity.
“I think they (the teachers) have done a good job of helping me prepare with classes and making advanced classes accessible to me and other students,” Gibson said. “I don’t have any in-depth, specific classes for my career, but I’ve been able to take a lot of advanced classes that really are going to help me in college, like getting college classes already out of the way. I’ve got 40-something college credits, I believe, all from high school.”
Developing the skills
A Scott County native, Gibson lives in the Carters Valley area. Since his love for electronics and computers emerged in his early teens, Gibson has been working on developing useful skills, such as teamwork and personal development, to help him achieve the cybersecurity career of his dreams.
Two of Gibson’s most impactful experiences in team building came in 2017 and 2018, when he worked as a volunteer for the Virginia State Parks Youth Conservation Corps. Through that program, students from across the state are assigned to work at different state parks for three weeks, with little contact with the outside world.
“You pretty much spend three weeks, you and a group of other kids your same age, no access to technology whatsoever; you live at the state park,” Gibson said. “The first year, I was in Natural Bridge (State Park), and we did general park maintenance. We built trails, we built campsites so that the visitors would know what a campsite was supposed to look like, and we graded a hiking trail. Second year I went to Fairy Stone (State Park), and we spent the entire three weeks building a fishing trail.”
Gibson also participated in the Virginia Space Grant Consortium’s BLAST program, in which he learned more about the Earth, satellites and space. Through that program, he stayed on campus at the University of Virginia for three days, meeting other students from across the state.
“It had an online segment, which was like an online class you earned college credit for,” Gibson said. “Once you completed the online class, if you passed, you would get to go to the University of Virginia for three days, where we would have the opportunity to experience campus life at the University of Virginia, as well as meeting an astronaut and a bunch of the professors.”
More recently, Gibson has shifted his focus to preparing for college, specifically applying for scholarships. He has been involved in other organizations, including the National Honor Society and the Scott County Robotics Team, but most after-school activities have slowed because of the pandemic.
“This year, it (the robotics team) hasn’t been able to do anything because of COVID, but in the past few years, we’ve been to regional competitions,” Gibson said. “We placed 10th last year, which is a big deal.”
What’s next?
Gibson will soon be taking his passion for electronics to the University of Tulsa, where he plans to earn a degree in computer science. From there, he hopes to work in cybersecurity for the federal government.
“They (the university) have a program called the Cyber Corps program, which is pretty much the federal government will help pay for your college tuition, and in return you work for them that same amount of years,” Gibson said. “So in my eyes, it’s a win-win. They pay for your college, and you get a guaranteed job. So that’s what I’m hoping to be able to participate in.”