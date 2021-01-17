KINGSPORT — STREAMWORKS recently partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Central Appalachia (BGCCA) located in Grundy, Virginia.
The move is an outgrowth of work Southwest Virginia youth already have done through STREAMWORKS Powered by Eastman in Education.
BGCCA has six sites and serves more than 1,100 members with a community outreach of more than 2,300 youth in Southwest Virginia. BGCCA draws many parallels with that of STREAMWORKS, including its mission statement to positively impact young people.
“It is imperative for STREAMWORKS and Boys & Girls Club of Central Appalachia to train the region’s young people in diverse fields, particularly those dealing with technology, in order to provide them with the necessary skills to compete and succeed in a 21st century economy,” said Taylor Burgess, CEO of BGCCA and executive director of STREAMWORKS of Central Appalachia. “This partnership will only make that mission easier.”
Burgess said the Grundy-based operation is “honored to partner with STREAMWORKS.
“We have been working with them for several years now with their MATE Underwater Robotics program. We have since added Robot Drone League, TEN80 STEM NASCAR and Drone Racing to our repertoire.
“We (BGCCA) knew the first time we took a drone class at STREAMWORKS that this is who we needed to be aligned with,” Burgess said. “Together, we can provide the best STREAM technology and instruction to our students in Central Appalachia, Northeast Tennessee and beyond. I really see this movement growing into something big. The more children we can serve, the better.”
BBCCA is part of a nationwide movement of community-based, autonomous organizations and Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA), working to help youth of all backgrounds develop the qualities needed to become responsible citizens and leaders.
It offers daily access to a broad range of programs in six core program areas: character and leadership development; education; STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) career development; health and life skills; the arts; and sports, fitness and recreation. It also has several specialized initiatives.
All programs are designed to drive positive outcomes for youth and reinforce necessary life skills.
This partnership will allow even more students in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia to take advantage of the programs, activities and services provided by both nonprofit organizations.
STREAMWORKS provides solutions to workforce challenges through facilitating and coordinating several STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) initiatives and events within the southeastern United States. STREAMWORKS is located on the East Tennessee State University Valleybrook campus near Gray.
“We are so excited for this change. We have had an informal partnership for quite some time, but this makes it official,” said Dennis Courtney, CEO of STREAMWORKS. “To see our logo through Tennessee and Virginia brings smiles and joy to our hearts. We look forward to continuous success with our strong STEM initiatives as we continue impacting the 21st century workforce in our communities.”