BRISTOL, Tenn. — One of the staple buildings of the Tri-Cities may soon be approved for renovations.

The Stone Castle has stood on Edgemont Avenue for over 90 years. Like all buildings, it’s seen its share of wear and tear. However, talks about renovations to improve accessibility have taken place among members of Bristol Tennessee City Schools since September 2022. These talks have been continual and progressing since then, according to Curt Rutherford, the chief facilities and maintenance officer at BTCS.

Stone Castle Visitor Seats

Curt Rutherford, the chief facilities and maintenance officer at Bristol Tennessee City Schools, said repairs on the visitor bleachers would be an area of concern in renovations.

