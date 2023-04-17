BRISTOL, Tenn. — One of the staple buildings of the Tri-Cities may soon be approved for renovations.
The Stone Castle has stood on Edgemont Avenue for over 90 years. Like all buildings, it’s seen its share of wear and tear. However, talks about renovations to improve accessibility have taken place among members of Bristol Tennessee City Schools since September 2022. These talks have been continual and progressing since then, according to Curt Rutherford, the chief facilities and maintenance officer at BTCS.
“We have since then been in continuous work with the design of this project,” Rutherford said. “We have not bid anything. The design work has not stopped. We have been working on it since then.”
Rutherford said no renderings have been created, but the design of the documents is nearing completion. Once the design has been completed, the school system will begin receiving bids for the project. BurWil Construction of Bristol, Tennessee, is the construction manager for the project. BurWil will put the bid together and present BTCS a proposal including all the bid documents. The proposal will then come to a vote for the school board.
In addition to BurWil Construction, Community Tectonics Architects is also helping BTCS in the design of the renovations at the Stone Castle. Rutherford said that an existing relationship helped contribute to the decision to choose these companies.
“We have worked extensively with both the architect and the contractor before,” Rutherford said. “It seemed like a good fit for this particular project. It’s going to be a complicated project and something that we really want to make sure we hit a home run on as far as its meaning to the community. “
While it is still too early to set any prices, Rutherford estimated costs could be north of $3 million. In addition, Rutherford said that it’s hard to tell exactly how long the renovations will take; however, he thinks under a year would be feasible. If approved, construction would take place at a time that least inconveniences Tennessee High athletics.
The renovations are primarily designed to make the stadium more accessible. Rutherford noted a few specific items that would be on the agenda.
“That’s definitely the No. 1 goal, to make sure that the stadium is accessible,” Rutherford said. “Part of that is adding some accessible ramps that would allow parking on the south side parking lot behind the school. There’s (a) big elevation difference between the south side parking lot and the castle gates on the back of the school.
“Our effort would be to add a ramp there that would serve a dual purpose: to be able to access the stadium and also the high school on the south side avenue side of the campus. In addition to that, we have had some deterioration on the visitor bleachers. Incorporating, shoring that up and repairing those areas, in addition to adding some additional accessible seating areas — that’s the main purpose.”
Rutherford also said soil stabilization would be a priority for the project. He said it would help ensure the structure is viable for another 100 years.
Rutherford is taking personal pride in this project as well. He told Bristol Now the renovations present a unique challenge — to update a building that is over 90 years old while preserving the unique historic value it brings to the community.
“Making sure that our facilities are accessible to all ability levels is definitely No. 1,” Rutherford said when asked about his favorite aspects of the project. “It’s an iconic structure for our city. Just being able to be a part of that and hopefully do something that benefits it for the next generation or two to come.”