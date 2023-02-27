BLOUNTVILLE — There’s a new school transportation and safety supervisor in town, just in time for a corral of 15 soon-to-arrive Sullivan County Schools-owned buses.
Three are already here.
Justin Steffey, 30, started the job on Jan. 30. He is married, has a daughter and lives in the Indian Springs community.
Steffey replaced Cody Musser, who took on the position in addition to his technology duties. Musser had replaced the retired Billy Miller.
Musser did a great job in transportation as he has done with technology, where his sole job focus will return, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said.
SULLIVAN COUNTY GRADUATE
Steffey is a Sullivan East High School graduate. He most recently worked for Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport.
Steffey worked in fire inspection safety at HAAP and is a certified firefighter.
He attended Bluff City Middle and Holston Elementary. His annual pay is $64,500, according to Rafalowski.
“Just glad to be here. I appreciate the opportunity,” Steffey said at a Feb. 2 Board of Education work session.
He was introduced again to the public and the BOE at the voting meeting following the work session.
Assistant Director of Schools Ingrid Deloach said she interviewed at least 10 people for the position before the system settled on Steffey. The school system posted the position in October and worked hard to fill it with the right person, Rafalowski said.
“He said, ‘I’m not looking for a job. I’m looking for a career,’ ” Rafalowski noted during the work session.
She said that for the time being, Assistant Superintendent Angie Buckles will continue overseeing safety to let Steffey get acclimated to transportation before taking on safety, too.
SAFETY, FIREFIGHTING BACKGROUND
Safety won’t be much of a stretch for Steffey. He was a volunteer firefighter for 15 years, is a graduate of the National Fire Academy, is an emergency medical technician and has multiple certifications in firefighting and incident management.
He will be in charge of safety for the entire school system, not just the buses.
Of 15 buses ordered, three have been delivered, according to Rafalowski. Except for buses serving special education students and one bus in the Bloomingdale area, all county bus routes are operated by private contractors.
Steffey said the Stuffle Heights route in Bloomingdale is served by a small bus the size of the special education buses.
WHY NEW BUSES NOW?
BOE Chairman Randall Jones said the 15 new buses, purchased with COVID-19 relief money through the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program (ESSER), have no long-range plans other than being available for activities buses at individual schools.
County Purchasing Agent Kris Davis said three buses have been received so far, with 12 still to be delivered. Three are 42-passenger special education buses, three are 42-passenger regular education buses, and two are the traditional 66-passenger regular education buses.
The buses came from Thomas and cost $1,449,562, although Davis said that the prices varied by size and how they are outfitted. The special education buses have wheelchair lifts.
“The three which have been delivered are 42 passenger with wheel chair lifts,” Rafalowski said via email.
“The buses will have multiple uses: field trips, before and after school tutoring, transport to and from school and other trips as approved by the transportation coordinator,” she wrote.
The cost is $90,000 to $110,000 each depending on size and model, Rafalowski said.
The three that have been delivered were the more expensive ones: $110,000, she said, adding that they have wheel chair lifts, seat belts, air conditioning and four child safety seats.
The school system has faced fuel escalation clauses that have increased the money paid to contractors, as well as a fall 2022 incident in which a contract driver was arrested on an unrelated warrant but found to have drug paraphernalia and drugs on the bus and in her private vehicle.
Jones said the driver had just finished her second day of driving and passed the required background and drug screen before she started. In addition, parents have complained during public comment to the board about late bus runs.
“No decisions have been made” about further uses of the buses, Jones said in a Wednesday phone interview, referring further questions about potential future use of the buses to Rafalowski.
“It does give us some options to consider,” Jones said, although for now nothing concrete other than “to have them available for activity buses.”
Rafalowski during a December school board session said the school system would need to look at expanding garage space that could accommodate the buses. BOE Vice Chairman Michael Hughes responded that he would like to see the Akard Service Center, the former Akard Elementary off state Route 126 just outside Bristol, used for a bus garage. It is mainly used to store textbooks.
TRACKING BUS RIDERS
During the board meeting, Hughes asked that Steffey and Rafalowski keep the school board posted on a tracking system to be installed in all contractor buses and all school system-owned buses.
Rafalowski said aside from GPS tracking of the buses, the school system is looking to have the ability to track what students are on a bus through scanning cards students present before getting on the bus.
Steffey in a phone interview Wednesday said that he and the system are looking into both possibilities. He said the software for the tracking is already owned by the school system but the GPS would have to be purchased. He said the student bus rider tracking program also would have to be purchased.
Rafalowski at the Dec. 1 work session said that requiring the tracking equipment would be written into future bus contracts.