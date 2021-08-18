LIMESTONE — State lawmakers announced on Wednesday that Washington College Academy will receive a state grant to help repair storm damage at Tennessee’s oldest school.
Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and Reps. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said the funds from the grant will be used to repair Carnegie Hall and other campus damage that occurred when the campus was hit by hail and high winds in March.
The storm broke windows in five of the buildings belonging to the school. Roughly 170 pieces of glass were broken in Temple Hall alone.
Twenty pieces of glass were broken in Pence Hall, where the school holds several of its current art classes, 11 in the President’s House, 10 in the Jablonski Recreation Center and five in the Foster House.
Three stained-glass windows in the historic Salem Presbyterian Church on the campus were also damaged.
The legislators will join officials from the Tennessee Department of Economic Development, Division of Community and Rural Development at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday to present a check for $75,000.
Crowe, a former student of Washington College Academy, noted “the historical importance of our state’s very first school” in a news release this week.