BLOUNTVILLE — Plans are moving forward for a traffic pattern study on Weaver Pike at the entrances of Sullivan East High School and Sullivan East Middle School in an effort to make those sections of the state road safer for students and the general public.
The Sullivan County Commission agreed in a unanimous vote last month to ask the Tennessee Department of Transportation to perform the study, specifically to look at adding a right-hand turn lane to the southbound side of the road near the high school, and to consider adding traffic signals to the entrances at each school.
East High Principal Andy Hare said he has since been contacted by TDOT officials who indicated a study will be conducted.
"There's a great need for improvements to the road," Hare told the Times News on Thursday. "It's something I've been asking for since I've been here."
TDOT Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi said the studies such as this are conducted to see if those requested changes are "necessary."
In a letter to county officials asking for help, Hare, principal at East High for five years, noted the two schools aren't a destination only during the school day. Hare said East High alone hosts 165 events per year, many of which accommodated well over 1,000 people.
"This is more than a school issue," Hare wrote. "It is a community issue that impacts every citizen that travels down this state highway."
Weaver Pike's numeric designation is State Route 358.
On school days, East High has over 850 students, more than 60 teachers, and 40 support staff, Hare said, and the middle school has similar numbers in each category.
While morning traffic is heavy, arrivals at the high school generally occur over nearly an hour's time, Hare said, with the most congestion being between 7:35 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. Hare said students begin arriving at 7 a.m. and classes begin at 8 a.m.
But there's a mass exodus by most students when classes dismiss at 3 p.m., Hare said, and he personally puts on a reflective vest and stands in Weaver Pike to hand-direct traffic at the student entrance to the high school. A school resource officer does the same at the school's main entrance, Hare said.
Once a study is completed, any recommendations for improvements and any request for local funding will come back to the Sullivan County Commission for review and potential approval.