BLOUNTVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Education projects Sullivan County's school system will see a loss in average daily membership of more than 1,300 students over the next seven years.
For long-term planning purposes it means county officials need to begin planning if and how to cover the resulting drop in state funding, county finance staff said.
State funding for school systems across Tennessee will shift next year from being based on Basic Education Program formulas to the new Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement's calculations.
The good news: State funding for Sullivan County's school system is projected to increase $10 million for fiscal year 2023-24, even though the state projects a loss of more than 200 in average daily membership for the county system.
The bad news: The TDOE estimates the drop in ADM will continue each year and reach 6,903 by fiscal year 2029-30. State funding will decrease each year as well, erasing most of the $10 million increase projected for next year.
TISA projections for fiscal year 2023-24 start with a base amount for every student across the state: $6,860. Figures are then calculated using multiple weighted formulas for students meeting certain criteria, leading to each school system receiving a potential boost in revenue.
TISA also projects each system's total cost to operate based on all those factors. Sullivan County's total for fiscal year 2023-24 is $72.68 million. The state has projected it will contribute $49.22 million of that figure — and the local contribution should be $23.08 million.
For the fiscal year beginning July 1, the TDOE's total projected base funding for the county's school system is $66.4 million, including $39.63 million from the state and local funding of $26.77 million.
In actuality, Sullivan County's draft budget for the upcoming year shows $37.5 million in local funding to the county school system, which is seeking approval of a $85.85 million budget.
The reason for the difference: state-mandated maintenance of effort (MOE), and the Sullivan County Commission's refusal to reduce the local revenues going to the school system. The $37.5 million local revenue figure has stayed steady, by commission vote, since the 2020-21 fiscal year — despite a drop in average daily membership from 8,943 to 8,182.
That, county finance staff said, has caused the per pupil MOE to grow from $4,194 in 2020-21 to $4,584 for the year beginning July 1. Under the state's current MOE rules, going forward in perpetuity the county can never spend less than $4,584 per year per student.
However, finance staff said the county can stop the MOE amount from going up, and eventually lower yearly local funding to the system, but recognizing the decrease in ADM. For the current year, the ADM was 8,433 and that made per pupil MOE equal $4,447. ADM for the year about to start is 8,182, a drop of 251.
According to a chart distributed to members of the Sullivan County Budget Committee on Wednesday, this caused total yearly increases in MOE of $1.42 million last year, $2.14 million for the current year and $1.12 million for the coming year.
The committee took no action Wednesday and is scheduled to meet again next week.