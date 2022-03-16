BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission’s Audit Committee met with three state auditors Wednesday to review the state’s annual audit of county finances for the budget year that ended on June 30, 2021.
The state released the audit last week. It included eight negative findings, all regarding the school system’s financial practices during the months leading up to a consolidated accounting system for general county government and the school system.
Other county officials and Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski participated in the meeting.
The auditors voiced confidence that many of the problems cited in the audit will be corrected now that the consolidation is complete.
Finance Director Larry Bailey pointed out his department still is dependent on school system staff to provide information in a timely manner.
Rafalowski has in the past said it has been a challenge not having a member of Bailey’s department located in the Department of Education because it makes conveying information and getting questions answered more difficult.
Audit Committee Chairman Dwight King said with modern technology that shouldn’t be a concern.
Rafalowski said she prefers meeting face to face if possible, especially when she has questions, and that while modern technology can be useful, it’s not always timely because some people don’t check their email or voicemail frequently, and sometimes a telephone just isn’t answered.
The state auditors said other Tennessee counties operating under a consolidated accounting system do typically have an employee located in the school system’s offices, especially to deal with human resources issues.
Rafalowski said Assistant Director of Schools Ingrid DeLoach is in charge of human resources for the school system.
King asked Rafalowski if DeLoach needs help.
Rafalowski said she’d rather not answer any questions until after her first meeting with Bailey and other finance department staff to begin their previously stated goal of opening a better line of communication.
That meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday.
The Audit Committee accepted the results of the state audit, as well as the corrective plans of action for each finding. The panel is now required to present the audit to the full Sullivan County Commission.