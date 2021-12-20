BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable will have at least two challengers in the GOP primary in May, based on petitions issued by the Sullivan County Election Commission on Monday, the first day would-be candidates could pick up paperwork.
Venable picked up a petition to seek reelection to what would be a third consecutive term.
Two county commissioners also picked up petitions to seek the Republican nomination to run for mayor: Angie Stanley and Mark Vance.
It was a busy day at the Election Commission as 38 hopefuls picked up petitions for various county offices. Everyone who picked up, as of close of business on Monday, picked up to run in the Republican primary.
Picking up a petition is just the first step. To gain a spot on the ballot for party primaries in May, would-be candidates must collect at least 25 signatures from registered voters. They then must file that completed petition.
Three candidates picked up petitions and filed them before close of business Monday: Circuit Court Clerk Bobby Russell, seeking a second term; Criminal Court Judge Jim Goodwin, running for reelection; and current Clerk & Master Katherine “Katie” Priester, who picked up and filed to seek the Republican nomination to run for chancellor.
Commissioner of Highways Scotty Murray picked up to seek the GOP nomination to run for reelection.
Calvin Clifton, a professional engineer and former city of Kingsport public works employee, picked up a petition to challenge Murray in the Republican primary.
Two members of the Sullivan County Board of Education, Mark Ireson and Michael Hughes, picked up petition to run for seats on the Sullivan County Commission.
Ireson, who represents BOE District 1 with a term that expires in 2024, picked up to run for county commission District 8, a two-seat district. Others who picked up for commission District 8 included incumbent Commissioner Darlene Calton and Stanley Hodges.
Hughes, who represents BOE District 4 with a term that ends in 2022, picked up to run for county commission District 5 — while also picking up to potentially run for reelection to the BOE District 4 seat he holds now. Sherry Grubb, a former member of both the BOE and the county commission, picked up to run for commission district 5.
In other races for the 24-seat, 11-district Sullivan County Commission: incumbent Randy Morrell picked up to seek reelection to District 1; incumbents Michael Cole, Joyce Crosswhite and Tony Leonard picked up to seek reelection in District 4; incumbent Todd Broughton picked up to seek reelection in District 6, and Todd McKinley and Jessica Means also picked up for the district; Gary Churchwell and Mercedes Roberts each picked up to run in District 9; incumbent Gary Stidham picked up to run in District 10; and incumbents John Gardner, Hunter Locke and Archie Pierce picked up to seek reelection in District 11, and Michael Hannan also picked up for the district.
Most incumbent Constitutional officeholders not already mentioned also picked up to seek reelection via the GOP nomination, including: Trustee Susan Arnold Ramsey; Sheriff Jeff Cassidy; County Clerk Teresa Jacobs and Register of Deeds Sheena Tinsley.
In the judicial branch, incumbents who picked up petitions, in addition to those listed above, included: District Attorney General Barry Staubus; Public Defender Andrew Gibbons; Circuit Court Judge (Part I) John McClellan; Circuit Court Judge (Part II) William Rogers; and General Sessions Judge (Division III) Ray Conkin. Doug Vance Jr. picked up to run for general sessions judge (Division IV).
The deadline for petitions to be filed with the Sullivan County Election Commission is noon on Feb. 17, 2022.
Party primaries are in May. The general election is in August.