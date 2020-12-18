BLOUNTVILLE — Image if you were a teacher or student at a school and came to school one day to learn the school counselor died from COVID-19.
Or imagine you were a school teacher during the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused short staffing at your school.
And during your planning period, you are asked to proctor or help oversee students being taught by a teacher remotely. On your way to that assignment, you come upon a student fight.
What do you do? Stop and break up the fight for a few minutes or leave students unsupervised for a few minutes?
Neither one of these scenarios was imagined. The true stories, one shared by a teacher and the other that made the news, were referenced by Sullivan County school board member and retired county teacher and administrator Randall Gilmore of Bristol.
He spoke during the Thursday, Dec. 5, school board meeting where the board decided to make the whole school system virtual starting Monday, Dec. 7.
"The fact that we've lost a staff member should make us pause," said Gilmore, who worked with and knew 55-year-old Colonial Heights counselor Cindy Torbett, who died Nov. 27. "I certainly don't want to face the loss of another staff member or perhaps student."
Elsewhere in the county system, two schools had no school nutrition staff and one had no custodial staff because of the pandemic absences from those exposed to or tested positive for the virus, Director of Schools David Cox said.
At the emergency called meeting the board ultimately voted 4-2 with one absent to make all schools in the county system virtual started Monday, Dec. 7, and not return until Tuesday, Jan. 19.
That means the Friday, Dec. 18 half-day of school was virtual, and students will return for the second semester virtual, too.
Gilmore, who heads the teacher education program at King University, recounted the stories as part of the "cons" in the "pros" and "cons" he came up with before deciding to vote for the recommendation.
Gilmore was joined by board Chairman Randall Jones of Indian Springs, Vice Chairman Matthew Spivey of Kingsport and member Paul Robinson of Bloomingdale. Voting no were members Michael Hughes of Hickory Tree and Mark Ireson of Colonial Heights, the later of whom attended virtually. Member Mary Rouse of the Bluff City area was in Nashville taking Tennessee School Boards Association training and did not attend the meeting.
School system officials said that with staff shortages bad and only getting worse, face-to-face students are not getting a consistent education, like the ones in the teacher's story told to Gilmore.
With vaccines on the way in weeks or months to come, Director of Schools David Cox said the hope is in-person schooling can resume.
"Our first and greatest aspiration is to always have students in person," Cox said.
WHY NOT START LATER OR RETURN EARLIER?
Before the main vote, Ireson make a motion to amend the proposal by restarting in-person learning Monday, Jan. 4 at the beginning of the second semester instead of Jan. 19. However, that failed 3-3, with Hughes, Ireson and Jones voting yes and Robinson, Spivey and Gilmore voting no. A tie is the same as a failed vote since a majority was needed to approve the Ireson amendment.
Jones, a former school and systemwide administrator in Bristol, Tennessee schools, and others who wanted the Jan. 4 in-person start said that high school students could have issues having new teachers and new subjects virtually for half a month.
However, Assistant Superintendent Angie Buckles, a former principal, said students can see new teachers they don't know virtually and that teachers can reach out to students online.
Robinson, in contrast, suggested the board delay the start of all-virtual instruction to allow teachers and students more time to prepare. "I just feel like we're putting more on our staff," Robinson said. "We've already asked our staff to do too much. We're going it over and over again."
However, Robin McClellan, who oversees elementary education, said teachers are saying face-to-face and virtual students are getting a "scattered" education as more students are absent and/or virtual. "They were miracle workers in March, and they can tackle that," she said.
Middle school supervisor Billy Miller said the all-virtual format actually will serve all students better and more consistently.
Robinson never made a motion to amend the proposal following discussion that included Rock Springs Elementary Principal Alesia Dinsmore, who said her elementary students still have their school-issued computers since Wednesdays have remained virtual.
"We've been expected this could come, so we've not unassigned computers," Dinsmore said. "our parents are kind of expected it." She said the process went smoothly when grades 2 and 3 and then 4 and 5 at her school went virtual.
"Teachers are already giving their kids Christmas gifts because they were afraid this would happen," Dinsmore said.
Jones said during the meeting he received texts from teachers saying they would be ready for a virtual Monday.
HUGHES AND IRESON ASK: WHY THE RUSH?
However, Hughes and Ireson said they were not ready for a vote and wanted more notice for themselves and for the public of the meeting, which didn't get the normal five-day advance public notice. Board members received the recommendation about 3:45 p.m., and no public comment was allowed, per a board policy on emergency called meetings.
The board will have a result work session 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, and a regular board meeting 6:30 p.m. They will be in the Little Theater of Sullivan Central High, where the called meeting was.
"I'm still strongly in favor of keeping the kids in class," Hughes said, adding that some students are much better off in heated schools with meals than at home and that he liked the "surgical" approach of closing only selected classes, grade levels or schools.
Cox said the surgical approach no longer works with the spike in community spread.
Gilmore said the cons of virtual are mental health dangers, potential for more failing grades and the missed "chemistry" of in-person instruction are far offset with the number of students and staff already not present in schools and the predicted spike in the next 10 weeks.
Cox also said he was sorry the information packets went out only hours before the meeting but that central office staff, principals and teachers all had input into the plan, and that the statistics about the numbers of students and staff quarantined, isolated and awaiting test results took time to compile and was seemingly forever in flux.