JOHNSON CITY — Third grade students at St. Mary’s School are helping conserve the area’s rainbow trout species through the Trout in the Classroom program, a unique learning experience that also teaches the students math, chemistry, life cycles and responsibility.
St. Mary’s School teacher Taylor Burkette explains what Trout in the Classroom is all about.
What is Trout in the Classroom?
“The Trout in the Classroom program is facilitated by the Erwin Fish Hatchery and it is a hands-on learning conservation program,” Burkette said.
“Students raise rainbow trout from eggs to fry (the stage in their life cycle before they become adults). We get to see them go from eggs, to hatching into alevin, to beginning to swim as fry!
“One hundred eggs are delivered to the classroom to hatch and after hatching and taking some time to grow, all but forty fish are removed. The final forty will spend the year growing in our classroom.”
What does Trout in the Classroom teach students?
“The Trout in the Classroom program teaches students math (calculating the hatch date — we got ours exactly correct!), life cycles, chemistry, and most importantly, responsibility,” Burkette said. “Students play a huge part in the care of the fish. They are responsible for checking the tank and reporting any issues with the fish, watching for changes in the fish, assisting in testing the water chemistry to keep the fish healthy, and assisting in doing water changes when the water chemistry tells us it is needed.”
Why is this program important?
“Not only does this program give students a unique learning experience, it also helps conserve the rainbow trout species in our area,” Burkette said.
“The hatch rate for these fish in the wild is approximately 4%, due to predators and changes in the environment. The hatch rate in the classrooms is significantly higher — we had an 88% hatch rate in our class this year! This allows for a large, healthy group of rainbow trout to be added to the rivers in our area.”