Sullivan County Courthouse
J.H. OSBORNE

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission is expected to vote Thursday on a $283.3 million budget proposal for the fiscal year that began on July 1.

What originally would have been the commission’s monthly work session will now be a special called meeting devoted to discussion and action on the budget.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video