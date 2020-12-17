BLOUNTVILLE — If you haven't voted in the online survey about the name, mascot and colors for the new middle school to be in the current Sullivan South High School building, time is running out.
The deadline to participate in the online survey is noon Friday.
The options are Sullivan Heights Middle School, Sullivan West Middle School and West Valley Middle School. The survey can be accessed through the school system's website, www.sullivank12.net.
Sullivan County Commissioner Angie Stanley, a graduate of South, recently spoke in public comment to the Board of Education urging it to consider South Middle School as a name.
However, Director of Education David Cox on Monday said the survey choices were generated by a committee of students, teachers and parents from the schools merging into or feeding into the new middle school.
Facilitated by former Director Evelyn Rafalowski, Cox said the committee first came up with 10 or 12 options before narrowing them to three:
"That particular name (Sullivan South Middle) was not voted on by the committee" for the final three, Cox said. "The committee developed this. They weren't given any special directions."
Cox said the group had some concerns about students who would have gone to North Middle not being comfortable being at a school named after a cross-town rival. The idea, he said, was to have a school not identified with North or South.
The committee was made up of students, parents and teachers from the middle school portion of Sullivan Gardens K-8, Colonial Heights Middle and North Middle, as well as parents and teachers from the elementary schools that will feed into the new middle school: Sullivan Gardens, Miller Perry, Rock Springs and Ketron.
"The committee for all these naming of schools have been conducted the same way," Cox said. "The committee generated all three options."
The two options in the Central survey, which ended at noon Friday, are Sullivan Central Middle and Central Valley Middle.
The choices on that survey, three each for school name, mascot and colors, emerged from a committee of students, staff and parents of the schools affected by the consolidation transition to form the new middle school.
Past concerns have centered on depictions of Colonel Reb, a Confederate colonel, and the Confederate flag, including the display of the rebel flag by students at school events. The school adopted an official school flag after the rebel flag controversy.
Sullivan Heights is a combination of the Sullivan Middle portion of Sullivan K-8 and Colonial Heights Middle, the two schools that will combine into the new middle school.
Sullivan West Middle is a legacy name going back to what the Sullivan Middle building housed when it was a high school before South opened in 1980.
West Valley Middle is a nod to West Ridge High School. To open in August of 2021 off Exit 63 of Interstate 81, it will be a combination of Sullivan North, South and Central high schools.
The choices for school mascot are Hawks, Huskies and Wolfpack, and the color choices are Columbia blue, charcoal gray and red; Columbia blue, charcoal gray and white; and Columbia blue, red and white.
South opened in the fall of 1980 with the Rebels mascot and colors of Columbia blue and gray. "Since then, there have been traces of red, black and navy mixed in with the official school colors," Cox wrote in an annoucement of the survey.
The committee will review the final tabulation of votes later this month and prepare a recommendation for the board's review in January.
Likewise, the committee for Sullivan Central, to house Blountville Middle, Holston Middle and Innovation Academy, is to be presented in January.
The new middle school at Central would have a school mascot of Cougars or Wildcats and school colors of orange, white and navy; or orange, white and charcoal gray.