BLOUNTVILLE — The days of Sullivan South Rebels may be coming to an end, much to the chagrin of a graduate of Sullivan South High School who serves on the Sullivan County Commission.
Among the three options in an online survey about naming the middle school to be located on the current Sullivan South High School campus, Sullivan South Middle School is not an option.
The options are Sullivan Heights Middle School, Sullivan West Middle School and West Valley Middle School. The survey can be accessed through the school system's website, www.sullivank12.net.
And that just doesn't sit well with County Commissioner Angie Stanley, who Thursday night told the Board of Education at its meeting that she was asked by parents, alumni and constituents to urge the board consider Sullivan South Middle as the new school name.
"I can't emphasize how important it is to keep these communities' identities," Stanley said of the communities of Sullivan South and Sullivan Central high schools. "We can name the mascots something different."
The two options in the Central survey, which ended at noon Friday, are Sullivan Central Middle and Central Valley Middle. Stanley said it would akin to the county's Lynn View High School and Kingsport's Douglass High, an all-black school in segregated times, and their "lost" identities and memorabilia being reclaimed and put on display.
The choices on that survey, three each for school name, mascot and colors, emerged from a committee of students, staff and parents of the schools affected by the consolidation transition to form the new middle school.
Stanley said she understands concerns and potential image problems come with the Rebels mascot but urged the board to consider keeping the Sullivan South name while changing the mascot.
Past concerns have centered on depictions of Colonel Reb, a Confederate colonel, and the Confederate flag, including the display of the rebel flag by students at school events. The school adopted an official school flag after the rebel flag controversy.
Starting Friday, Dec. 11 at noon, the online South survey goes live and will run through noon Friday, Dec. 18.
"The committee began meeting in early November with the task of formulating options for naming our middle school, choosing a mascot and selecting school colors," Director of Schools David Cox said in a Thursday announcement. "As a result of their collaboration, a survey is ready for our students, staff and communities to place their vote for their favorite option."
Sullivan Heights is a combination of the Sullivan Middle portion of Sullivan K-8 and Colonial Heights Middle, the two schools that will combine into the new middle school.
Sullivan West Middle is a legacy name going back to what the Sullivan Middle building housed when it was a high school before South opened in 1980.
West Valley Middle is a nod to West Ridge High School. To open in August of 2021 off Exit 63 of Interstate 81, it will be a combination of Sullivan North, South and Central high schools.
The choices for school mascot are Hawks, Huskies and Wolfpack, and the color choices are Columbia blue, charcoal gray and red; Columbia blue, charcoal gray and white; and Columbia blue, red and white.
South opened in the fall of 1980 with the Rebels mascot and colors of Columbia blue and gray. "Since then, there have been traces of red, black and navy mixed in with the official school colors," Cox wrote.
The committee will review the final tabulation of votes later this month and prepare a recommendation for the board's review in January. Likewise, the committee for Sullivan Central, to house Blountville Middle, Holston Middle and Innovation Academy, is to be presented in January.
The new middle school at Central would have a school mascot of Cougars or Wildcats and school colors of orange, white and navy; or orange, white and charcoal gray.