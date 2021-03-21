KINGSPORT — Savannah Vicars, like most teenagers, earned her driver’s license while still in high school.
But the 17-year-old Sullivan South High School junior and Air Force Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (AFJROTC) member this summer is poised to earn her private pilot’s license, a step on her journey to become a commercial and/or military pilot — as well as an animal rescuer.
Savannah, a flight commander with the South AFJROTC program, plans to use her passion for flying for another passion, one she almost pursued instead of flying.
Savannah is one of more 250 Junior ROTC cadets the Air Force selects for an Air Force Academy scholarship that’s worth about $22,500.
Students go through a tough competition that includes written tests, physical fitness requirements, academic standards and recommendations from her instructors and principal. There is no military obligation on the student’s part.
Savannah’s no stranger to aviation, said retired Master Sgt. Don Shawver. He and retired Lt. Col. Jack Rickman, senior instructor, operate the South AFJROTC program. Savannah completed her solo flight training with retired Air Force Lt. Col Bill Powley, a former South AFJROTC instructor, a few months ago at Greeneville Airport.
While in training, she will go through ground school requirements with flight instructors and log hours on new aircraft with state-of-the-art technology. She will have a rigorous schedule and several evaluations including an in-flight check ride with a Federal Aviation Administration (FFA) examiner.
The course gives college credit that she can use to further her goal of becoming an airline pilot.
WHY BECOME A PILOT?
She wants to be a commercial pilot, either after college or after college and a stint in the Air Force, so she can transport rescued animals, an interest that made her think long and hard about becoming a veterinarian.
“I want to go commercial. It would give me the ability to find more animals,” Savannah said of an interest spawned in a 4-H group in her younger years.
“Probably during elementary school,” Savannah said when asked about her first interest in becoming a pilot. “It was always between becoming a fighter pilot and pilot or vet.”
She’s been involved with animal rescue since her days at Holston Elementary and Holston Middle before heading to South. But her interest in flying was driven by the speed of jets.
“To start off with, it looked cool,” Savannah said, adding that she was hooked “when I looked at how fast the jets go.”
She said she likes to walk, talk and drive fast, the latter of which she admitted is not her parents’ favorite thing for her to do. Her parents are Tracy and David Vicars, and her sister, Holly Vicars, is a freshman at South.
Savannah is the third South student to participate in the program since its inception four years ago. The program went on hiatus in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MILITARY PILOT OR NOT?
Savannah is under no obligation to become an Air Force pilot, Shawver said. However, Shawver noted, another option for her is a college ROTC scholarship at the University of Tennessee.
“It’s 50-50 if I want to go into the military,” Savannah said.
If she becomes a commercial pilot straight out of college she “can settle down. I’m a big animal person and I’m into (animal) rescue.”
Shawver said Savannah could have a good shot at getting an ROTC scholarship or possibly an academy appointment.
Otherwise, Savannah said she plans to attend Northeast State Community College free for two years under the lottery scholarship program, then likely go to Middle Tennessee State to get her bachelor’s degree and maybe work for Delta Airlines.
Savannah was born in Knoxville and moved with her family to Sullivan County when she was in fifth grade. She said piloting doesn’t run in her family but that military backgrounds includes her grandfather driving a tank in Vietnam.
In addition, she said she’s enjoyed taking flights to Florida with her family over the years.