BLOUNTVILLE — At least two major county departments are planning to relocate from their relatively cramped quarters in the historic Sullivan County Courthouse.
The Sullivan County Finance Department and the Sullivan County Purchasing Agent’s Office are making preliminary steps to move to the former Blountville Elementary School.
The county’s Finance Committee held its monthly meeting at the school on Friday after members and some employees of those departments toured the building’s third floor.
That’s where the departments will relocate if preliminary plans come to fruition.
Finance Director Larry Bailey guided the tour, starting with the parking lots. A large parking area on the back side of the former elementary school would be used by employees. A large parking lot in front would provide convenient parking for the public.
A huge improvement compared to parking at the courthouse is that parking lots at the former school are flat and provide near zero-level entry (no large steps) into what would be the primary entrance, situated in a windowed corridor connecting the old elementary school to the old middle school.
Bailey and Purchasing Agent Kris Davis said minimal renovations would be needed to covert the third floor hall’s former classrooms into office space for their departments.
“We’ll need to cut doorways through walls in a few spots to connect rooms,” Bailey said. “The biggest improvement we’ll need to make will be adding an elevator.”
The building does not have an elevator, but there’s a spot where the old elementary school meets the more modern connector corridor that would be a perfect fit for an elevator to service all three floors.
The bottom level is considered a basement, the “second floor” is about half-a-story from ground level, and the third floor is the top.
Looking down the third floor hallway from the stairwell nearest the connector to the middle school side of the complex, the left side would be home to new Finance Department offices and the right side would be the Purchasing Department offices. One large room on the right (with views of the athletic fields) would be renovated for use as a conference room.
Bailey and Davis said some other officeholders have inquired about relocating to the former elementary school.
Several members of the committee pointed out the location would provide better, safer access to county offices than the historic courthouse offers. Examples: no one visiting offices or attending meetings at the former school would be parking and exiting their vehicles along busy State Route 126; ditto crossing 126 from parking across the street from the historic courthouse; and the flat parking lots would eliminate problems associated with the sloping parking lot behind the courthouse.
There’s not a definitive timeline for when the two departments would make the move.
