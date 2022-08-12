BLOUNTVILLE — At least two major county departments are planning to relocate from their relatively cramped quarters in the historic Sullivan County Courthouse.

The Sullivan County Finance Department and the Sullivan County Purchasing Agent’s Office are making preliminary steps to move to the former Blountville Elementary School.

