BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s school board voted 5-2 Thursday to start bringing more students back to the classroom this month.
However, school officials said that recommended COVID-19 social distancing of 3 to 6 feet will be impossible on school buses and in some classrooms.
Face-to-face elementary and middle school students will go from two days to four days of in-person learning starting Sept. 28, while grades pre-K through 12 will go to five days of in-person learning effective Oct. 12.
All four public commenters at Thursday’s meeting at Sullivan Central High School, including two Sullivan North High School zone students, spoke in favor of in-person learning.
And the two school board members who spoke in opposition to the amended plan, Michael Hughes and Mark Ireson, wanted to get all students back Sept. 28, not do a staggered approach as the majority of the board voted to do.
Ketron Elementary School student Jessie Robbins and North Middle student William Johnson also spoke against virtual learning. Robbins, a third-grader, cited missing her friends, not learning as much, assignments not getting to teachers, the computer kicking her off, not keeping up with the teacher, the inability to ask questions, and difficulty focusing.
“It was very hard to adjust to online school,” Johnson said.
Board Vice Chairman Matthew Spivey said in the interest of transparency he wanted the public to know social distancing would be impossible on school buses, as confirmed by Student Services Supervisor Bill Miller, and impossible in all classrooms, as confirmed by Director of Schools David Cox.
Board member Randall Gilmore said teachers have requested the virtual Wednesdays as a transition, to give them planning time for juggling virtual and in-person teaching. The board ultimately amended the recommendation of Cox to continue virtual Wednesdays until novel coronavirus metrics improved to keep only Sept. 23, 30 and Oct. 7, with Oct. 14 being in fall break and the week of Oct. 19 being five days a week for all face-to-face students.
Parents or guardians of students in Remote Choice, the same as hybrid except virtual five days a week, can choose to stay there or go to face-to-face, but parents and guardians must notify the system of their decision by Sept. 23.
The Virtual Academy, all virtual learning five days a week, will continue, and students will be able to exit it for the spring semester. Almost 35% of about 9,000 students are in Virtual Academy, 1,751, or Remote Choice, 1,199.
“There are a lot of kids suffering in Sullivan County,” public commenter Jack Lewis said in support of the return to in-person learning. He said kids were failing to log in or could not because of parents with jobs, while others simply aren’t as safe at home as in school.
He said the virus is real, but that safety, food issues and abuse were worse than the virus dangers for some children.
“They’re facing much more dangerous situations than the virus,” Lewis said. “It’s working for some. For some it’s not working at all.”
A grandparent also spoke against continuing as much virtual schooling.
“No matter what you decide, someone is going to criticize you,” said Daphne Matthews, who has helped her 5-year-old granddaughter and grandniece in kindergarten virtual learning.
Matthews said her granddaughter thought the live video instruction was simply a YouTube video and wanted to rock in her grandfather’s chair during it, while the grandniece got bored after mastering the content being presented.
“Five-year-olds need to be in the classroom,” Matthews said, adding that she fears some students soon could miss an entire year of education if they fail entire subjects or grade levels.
Hughes said he had the same concern about high school students, although Cox said most failing grades were the result of assignments not being submitted, possibly through technical issues or inadvertent actions. Cox added in that many cases teachers would allow students to correct or submit missed assignments.
Member Mary Rouse said teachers are “drowning” while trying to do in-person and virtual instruction and needed a few more all-virtual Wednesdays, although Hughes and Ireson said they wanted the virtual Wednesday to stop immediately and in-person instruction five days a week to begin as a way to better support students and parents.