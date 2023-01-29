Sullivan South High School junior Savannah Vicars, 17, is shown at Greeneville Airport after a solo flight with retired Air Force Lt. Col. Bill Pawley. Left to right: mother Tracy, Pawley, Savannah, sister Holly and father David. Savannah is set to earn her private pilot’s license this summer.
Sullivan South High School junior Savannah Vicars, 17, is to earn her private pilot’s license this summer at a Mississippi College through an Air Force scholarship worth $22,500. She will get college credit but is not obliged to enter the military. She is holding the notice she received on the college to which she was assigned to earn her pilot’s license.
Lindsay Chapman, pictured with retired Lt. Col. Bill Powley in 2021, became the third West Ridge High School Air Force JROTC cadet to earn solo wings through the FLIGHT program.
Contributed/Jeff Chapman
BLOUNTVILLE — Most high schoolers look forward to earning their driver’s license before graduation, but a local student plans on earning her pilot’s license before starting her senior year.
Lindsay Chapman, a 17-year-old junior at West Ridge High School from the Rock Springs community, has earned an opportunity valued at more than $20,000 to obtain her private pilot’s license the summer.
The Air Force Junior ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps) cadet has been offered a scholarship to the U.S. Air Force’s Flight Academy. She is the fourth cadet to win a place in the academy from the unit since it was at the former Sullivan South High School and after the unit moved to West Ridge.
The scholarship comes at no cost to the family. It includes transportation, lodging, meals, ground instruction, books and flying time in assigned aircraft.
Chapman says she will find out where she will participate in the eight-week program in early to mid May. The training will start in either late May or early June.
She is to be recognized at the Sullivan County Board of Education meeting on Thursday.
SHE’S HEADING TO MTSU
“I plan on doing AFROTC at MTSU (Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro) and then to go into the military after that,” the future Air Force pilot said in a Friday interview. She said her flight training likely would be on either a Cessna 152 or 172 trainer.
Her major at MTSU is to be aerospace science, and she hopes to earn her professional pilot’s license and possibly a commercial pilot rating while also earning a bachelor’s degree at MTSU.
She said her parents, Jeff and Rebecca Chapman, have supported her and also thanked retired Master Sgt. Don Shawver, one of her instructors at West Ridge. Her sister is Lauren Chapman, a West Ridge freshman.
WHAT INSPIRED HER?
As for applying to the academy, Chapman said she was inspired by senior instructor and retired Lt. Col. Jack Rickman, a former Air Force pilot, and Savannah Vicars, who in 2021 won a slot in the academy while at Sullivan South.
South merged with Sullivan North and Sullivan Central to form West Ridge, which took the Air Force JROTC program that had been at South. Chapman had her freshman year at South and then moved to West Ridge when it opened in August 2021.
Chapman, a third-year cadet, accepted the scholarship that includes air travel to a university this summer where she will study and train with other Air Force cadets from around the country. Upon successful completion of the program and a flying test, she will have earned her private pilot’s license.
bill powley’s role
Chapman started her journey in hands-on aviation with retired Lt. Col Bill Powley and his FLIGHT program in the summer of 2021, when she first learned to solo a one-engine aircraft.
Her interest peaked and she began the application process, and competition for, the roughly 300 scholarship slots offered by the Air Force to the more than 275,000 Air Force JROTC cadets nationwide last August.
Shawver said Chapman also has joined the Civil Air Patrol in Blountville.
FLIGHT stands for Flight Lessons Instructional Grants Helping Teens and has facilitated more than 12,000 solo flights.
Powley used to head up the AFJROTC programs at Unicoi County High and then Sullivan South.