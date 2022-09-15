Sixteen National Merit Scholarship semifinalists from across Northeast Tennessee and one from far Southwest Virginia will be competing for college scholarships to be awarded in the spring.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation Wednesday announced the names of more than 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
The majority of semifinalists announced Wednesday came from Johnson City’s Science Hill High and Kingsport’s Dobyns-Bennett High, although a news release announcing the semifinalists says the designations reflect individual student performance, not the quality of education in an individual school, school system or state.
From D-B, the five semifinalists are Alex C. Chen, Hannah G. Estes, Ava C. Hochstetler, Ria S. Kothari, and Zackary P. Newman.
“We are very proud of these five outstanding students,” said D-B Principal Chris Hampton. “This recognition is very consistent with the excellence they have demonstrated over the course of their school careers. We wish each of them the best as they navigate their senior year and start the process of planning their postsecondary endeavors.”
From Science Hill, the seven semifinalists are Arshaam Kordamiri, Caiawynn R. Lakey, , Rachel J. Leerssen, Jacob Y. Na, Lara A. O’Neal, Logan A. Smith and Sinna Yang.
Elsewhere in Johnson City, the private Providence Academy semifinalist is Claire G. Messerschmidt, while the University School semifinalist is Maia E. Hals, from a school technically in Washington County Schools but operated by East Tennessee State University.
Semifinalists from elsewhere in the region include Happy Valley’s Gracyn E. Carder and Tazewell’s Ian J. Rhudy.
For more information about the competition, visit www.nationalmerit.org
The academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.
About 95% of the semifinalists, or more than 15,000, are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of them will win a National Merit Scholarship and the Merit Scholar title.
NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual scholarship program.
Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 340 businesses and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.
High school juniors entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.
To become a finalist, a semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received.
A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.
Three types of National Merit Scholarships will be offered in the spring of 2023:
• Every finalist will compete for one of 2,500 National Merit $2,500 Scholarships that will be awarded on a state-representational basis from April until June of 2023.
• About 950 corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards will be provided by approximately 180 corporations and business organizations for finalists who meet their specified criteria, such as children of the grantor’s employees or residents of communities where sponsor plants or offices are located.
• In addition, about 160 colleges and universities are expected to finance some 3,800 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for finalists who will attend the sponsor institution.