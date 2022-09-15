National Merit Scholarship

Sixteen National Merit Scholarship semifinalists from across Northeast Tennessee and one from far Southwest Virginia will be competing for college scholarships to be awarded in the spring.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation Wednesday announced the names of more than 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

