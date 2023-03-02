KINGSPORT — Tennessee’s third-grade retention law set to go into effect this school year is getting most of the headlines.

However, Kingsport City Schools officials say a federal push to force special education students to take Algebra II is causing some grief and angst as well.

Jacki Wolfe

Wolfe
Chris Hampton

Hampton
Todd Golden

Golden

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you