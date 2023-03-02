KINGSPORT — Tennessee’s third-grade retention law set to go into effect this school year is getting most of the headlines.
However, Kingsport City Schools officials say a federal push to force special education students to take Algebra II is causing some grief and angst as well.
The federal change, which went into effect in the fall after the 2022-23 school year started, has no direct impact on the local district. But it puts the state out of compliance with the U.S. Department of Education and could lead Tennessee to mandate what the federal government is suggesting.
“We take that hit. That’s what’s best for students,” Jacki Wolfe, KCS director of special education, told the Board of Education at its Tuesday evening work session.
She said special education students generally take two classes of Algebra I and two classes of geometry, fulfilling the required four math credits for a Tennessee high school diploma.
However, the federal government is pushing for all special ed students to take Algebra II and not recognizing high school graduates meeting federal high school diploma requirements without the course.
In addition to special ed students, Wolfe said, the federal change requires the same Algebra II for the alternative academic diplomas geared more toward career technical education, formerly known as vocational.
Wolfe said some seniors in special ed are taking Algebra II if appropriate, but by far not all. So far, the change will not cause a reduction in federal or state funding.
However, Superintendent-elect Chris Hampton said the federal change is moving some lawmakers and others at the state level toward adjusting the approved Tennessee graduation pathway to match the federal change.
“Many other states have not gone to that pathway,” Hampton told the board.
As the state moves toward letter grades for public school districts, Hampton said it could move Kingsport City Schools or other area districts from an A to B or B to C if they do not force special ed students to take Algebra II.
He also said it could hurt KCS and other systems and the region if prospective residents see a district with a state letter grade and graduation rate lowered by such a change.
“I think we’ve moved to third grade retention, and this is taking a back seat,” Hampton said of a lack of attention to the math requirement to get a federally recognized diploma. U.S. DOE officials notified KCS of that change in October with “zero grace period,” Hampton said.
“I would encourage you to continue to look at the individual child,” board Vice President Todd Golden said to Wolfe. “Ignore the federal Department of Education.”
THIRD GRADE RETENTION DEBATE
Lawmakers passed the third grade retention law, which targets students who aren’t reading at grade level based on the standardized third grade English language arts test, in late 2021, but it didn’t go into effect until this school year.
Efforts are underway in Nashville during this General Assembly session to change the third grade retention law, which allows students with qualifying life events such as a death in the family still to be promoted. It also allows students who attend reading summer camp and in some cases also take fourth grade reading tutoring to be promoted.
Kingsport’s BOE and other school boards in the region and statewide have passed resolutions calling for a change in the retention law, which the Tennessee School Boards Association is working to change.
Any student who already has been held back is not subject to being held back, but if the grades don’t go up enough in fourth grade after tutoring, those students can be held back in fourth grade.
However, the law affects students who are approaching grade level competency as measured by the TCAP or Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program ELA test as well as those far below the standard.
Educators say they don’t want to hold back students who are near making an acceptable score if other grades and test results are good.
SPECIAL ED STATISTICS
Also during a presentation to the school board on special education, Wolfe shared statistics that 18% or 1,428 of the school system’s students are in special ed, which aside from students who struggle academically can include those who are gifted. To be eligible, students must qualify for an individualized education plan or IEP.
Wolfe said 18% might seem high to some but that she’s found another Tennessee system with 22% and credited some of the Kingsport percent to new students moving in from outside the region.
As of December 2022, the number was 1,397, compared to 1,231 in December 2021 and 1,295 in December 2020.
By school, including pre-K, the students with disabilities were led by the Palmer Early Learning Center, with 38.29% of its population qualifying for special education, and Cora Cox Academy, the alternative school, with 35.71%. At the other end of the spectrum were Jefferson Elemenary at 12.75% and Adams Elementary at 10.64%, the lowest in the district.
However, including only K-12 students, Cora Cox was the highest at 35.71%, followed by Kennedy Elementary at 23.55%. At the other end were Dobyns-Bennett with 11.46%, Adams at 10.04% and Palmer, a strictly pre-K operation, with 0%.
Among the special ed population, Wolfe said the top categories were 403 with specific learning disabilities or SDLs, 274 with health impairments, 224 with developmental disabilities, 194 with speech or language issues and 183 with autism.
She said the school system uses a range of services to help special ed students at individual schools and systemwide.