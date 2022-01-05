KINGSPORT — Whether to add a third official school color isn’t the only potential issue brewing for the new Sevier Middle School.
The discussion over whether the new Sevier at the old Sullivan North High School should add gold to its school colors of red and white, also including the use of the unofficial color black, has expanded to whether the North library mural of historical figures should remain, be “updated” or removed altogether.
Ever since Kingsport City Schools and the city made the decision to buy North from Sullivan County in 2016 and toured the school building, city school officials have consistently said the mural will remain.
However, like the idea to revisit the decision to leave Sevier colors red and white, made in 2018 after online polling found support for keeping the mascots and colors, the Sevier Middle Parent Teacher Student Association president is questioning the wisdom of leaving the mural, which was drawn and painted shortly after North opened in 1980 by students of late art instructor Don Hilton.
Hilton died in 2021.
PARENT GROUP HEAD SEEKS MURAL CHANGE/REMOVAL
Kim McDavid-Wolfe, president of the PTSA and a graduate of Sullivan South, is helping lead a charge to reject talk of adding gold to the Sevier colors when Sevier moves from its current location to the former North High, expected in a few years.
“We are aware that many citizens desire the mural to remain due to the historical element,” Wolfe said in a Monday email interview. “However, we want to point out the building acquisition means a fresh start for our kids, staff and families. It is our belief that the building should feel new and improved from top to bottom.”
McDavid-Wolfe also said the mural could be considered politically incorrect.
That same argument was used by some in questioning keeping the mascot of Redskins for Robinson Middle School, but an online poll found a majority approved keeping the name.
“The dated — and somewhat controversial due to the huge portrait of Robert E. Lee and no portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. and Sevier housing a larger amount of African American families — mural should be removed or updated,” McDavid-Wolfe wrote in an email Monday.
To the right of Lee riding a horse in the background with the sun behind him is a larger scale image of President Abraham Lincoln.
The mural also includes the space shuttle, Presidents Woodrow Wilson and Ronald Reagan, a representation of the wild west and various other images.
“It was designed by students, so why not carry on that tradition and Sevier students create their own mural in that area once they enter their new building,” McDavid-Wolfe said. “A professional photograph can be taken of the current one and displayed in an area that honors Sullivan North and their alumni while also given to those who wish to preserve it.”
Her children are zoned for Robinson, but she said she chose Sevier for them because of the school’s environment and excellence. She also used to work there.
TODD GOLDEN OPPOSES MURAL CHANGES
School board member Todd Golden said point-blank the mural should stay, both as art and as history.
“Is there an all-inclusive list of who has to be included to be politically correct? I’m tired of rewriting history,” Golden said Monday of the mural, which includes Santa Claus.
“I’m not touching the ... mural,” Golden said. “History is history, warts and all.”
BOARD PRESIDENT SAYS MURAL FUTURE UNCERTAIN
Board of Education President Jim Welch said he’s heard the idea of updating or taking down the mural recently.
“I don’t know what the future of the mural is,” Welch said Tuesday. Don Hilton’s wife, Fern, was Welch’s babysitter, he said.
He said before much discussion of the matter commences, it needs to be determined if the plans are still for the mural to remain or even if the wall on which it is painted is to remain.
“I really don’t have any direction at all about that,” architect Dineen West said of the mural. She said the wall in question has a hallway on the other side and likely would not be torn down.
However, a brick relief in a wall of the auditorium is being removed to make way for American With Disabilities Act access.
West and Welch referred questions about the mural to Andy True, assistant superintendent of administration and spokesman for KCS. True could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon, but Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse during a December 2016 tour of the North building said plans then were for the mural to remain.
The colors issue will be addressed at a board work session Jan. 25 and meeting Feb. 8, potentially when the mural issue could be addressed, too. Public comment is not normally allowed at work sessions but will be allowed at the Jan. 25 work session, Welch said.
In any event, Welch said because of higher construction costs and problems getting multiple bids on projects with the COVID-19 federal relief dollars creating extra demand for capital projects, plus potential supply chain issues with materials, the new Sevier likely will not open in August of 2023 as planned regardless of the school colors or status of the mural.
West said the new Sevier project may be bid out in February, following Tennessee fire marshal approval to be applied for later this month.
