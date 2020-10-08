KINGSPORT — Sevier Middle school nurse Cassidy Johnson came to a bus stop on the afternoon of Oct. 1 to help unconscious type 1 diabetic student Kingston Waddell.
The student’s mother, Kat Bishop, said she is confident the nurse saved her eighth-grade son’s life with an emergency injection.
Kingsport City Schools Nursing Supervisor Vicki Johnston said the injection marked the first time a KCS nurse had administered glucagon in the history of the school system, and Johnson said it was the first time she had ever administered glucagon.
Kingston, 13, has been treated with the emergency glucagon one other time when it was administered by his mother in July. Kingston was diagnosed as type 1 diabetic in 2015 at age 8. Type 1 diabetics don’t produce insulin.
He doesn’t recall much about the incident that resulted in an ambulance ride to Holston Valley Medical Center. He missed school last Friday to rest but came back Monday and was interviewed in the school clinic late Wednesday morning.
“I don’t remember much,” Kingston said. “I was at the bus stop. I felt my sugar going down.”
Kingston said he had some snacks he always carries with him but that his blood sugar level continued to plummet. Students and others around him knew something was wrong, and teacher Brad Fissell asked Kingston to follow him.
“Just like instantly out of nowhere, I couldn’t see anything,” Kingston said.
“I partially remember the ambulance, and then I remember seeing my uncle in the emergency room,” Kingston said. “I was in a hospital bed.”
Bishop said she and her husband were out of town at the time, and school officials couldn’t immediately get in touch with Kingston’s father.
WHAT HAPPENED?
Kingston’s mother said her son’s blood sugar plummeted, and that caused him to have a seizure and lose consciousness.
Johnston said a type 1 diabetes patient cannot give himself or herself glucagon, and the person can’t get sugar through drinking or eating while unconscious. Glucagon helps raise blood sugar levels, which can fluctuate wildly in type 1 patients.
“I was getting ready to head home for the day. I was informed there was a diabetic event at the bus stop,” Johnson said.
She said video from the incident shows Kingston started having problems about 2:55 p.m. and that she arrived at 2:57 to find him unresponsive on the ground with his eyes closed.
Johnson, who started working as Sevier’s nurse this year, knew Kingston was a type 1 diabetic and got the glucagon out of a diabetic bag Kingston always carries. School officials called 911, and an ambulance took Kingston to the hospital after the injection.
“The doctor orders it like they would order an Epi pen” for a student with allergies, Johnston explained of glucagon.
The medicine was in powder form and had to be mixed with a liquid and then injected into Kingston.
The nurse is trained to perform the glucagon injections, but in her five years as a registered nurse and more than a year working for KCS, she never had done a glucagon injection before that Thursday.
“I wasn’t afraid until it was actually over,” said Johnson, who Bishop said saved Kingston’s life.
“It literally did save his life,” Bishop said. “If the nurse was not there, I’m not sure how this would have turned out.”
WHAT IS SCHOOL NURSING LIKE?
Johnston said she doesn’t have figures from this school year yet but that last school year the system had 43 students with type 1 diabetes.
She said the number of in-person students this year might be less because some may have chosen to remain virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The novel coronavirus has caused changes in the way nurses do their jobs, including a separation of suspected COVID-19 students from students with other conditions in the school clinics, Johnston explained.
“School nursing doesn’t get as much recognition as it should,” Johnson said of the idea some may have that school nurses simply give out Tums and Band-Aids. “I’m the only medical person in the building for John Sevier Middle School.”
Bishop agreed.
“They don’t just give out Band-Aids,” she said, adding that as the parent of a diabetic student she is in frequent contact with Johnson.
“As a type 1 mom, that’s the (school) person you know most, the nurse.”
Johnston said each of the city’s school buildings has at least one nurse and Dobyns-Bennett High School has two because of its size.
That makes for a staff of 20 full-time nurses, not including Johnston, who also is a nurse.
Johnston said she is thankful the Kingsport Board of Education saw fit to provide nurses for every school building in the system.