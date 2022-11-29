KINGSPORT — Sevier Middle School has won a first place, second place and honorable mention in the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) fall contest.
Sevier's student newspaper, The Sequoyah Scribe, won first and second place "Story of the Year" in the Junior High/Middle School category.
Claire Mooney's first place article was titled "Major Teacher Staff Changes Strike Sevier Middle School," while second place winner Maddison Ball wrote the article titled "Students Earn Minimum Grade of 60 Percent, Even for Missing Work."
"The work of these students shone brightly because they had the opportunity to freely investigate and write about issues that truly mattered to them,” said David Flanary, Sevier Middle social studies teacher and journalism adviser. “Their research and interviews were impeccable and I couldn't be prouder of their efforts."
In addition, Taishawna Davis earned an honorable mention with the article "African American Students Report Unwanted Hair Touching."
Mooney, Ball, and Davis this year are freshmen at Dobyns-Bennett High School.
The Sequoyah Scribe is the extracurricular journalism program at Sevier Middle School. It produces student-written, student-designed and student-led newspapers, yearbooks, social media and a website.
The National Scholastic Press Association, based and incorporated in Minnesota as a non-profit educational association, provides journalism education services to students, teachers, media advisers and others throughout the United States and in other countries. It was founded in 1921.