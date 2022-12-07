NASHVILLE — Sevier Middle School Principal Kyle Loudermilk has been named the 2022-23 Principal of the Year, marking the second year in a row a Kingsport City Schools principal has won the award.

“The journey through the Principal of the Year process has been a very humbling and honoring experience,” Loudermilk said in a KCS news release. “I have enjoyed being able to reflect upon and share about the wonderful people that I have been blessed to work alongside in Kingsport City Schools. Any accolade or recognition is a direct highlight of the amazing work that takes place within KCS everyday.”

