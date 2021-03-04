KINGSPORT — Pop quiz: What do hiring more teacher aides and paying for transportation for afterschool programs have in common?
Faced with the COVID-19 pandemic and a mix of virtual, hybrid and in-person learning in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years, those are the two things for which Sevier Middle School Principal Kelly Seymour said she’d use an extra $25,000 a year.
Seymour said she would spend the additional $25,000 on personnel for students in intervention but added she’d also like to spend another $25,000 on afterschool transportation for students who otherwise could not participate in things like the robotics team or athletics.
FIRST YEAR AT SEVIER AND IN A PANDEMIC
Seymour is overseeing Sevier for the first year after having been an elementary school principal. She was responding to the question every principal in the school system answers when presenting a report to the Board of Education work session, this one on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Sevier has an enrollment of 799, made up of 706 face-to-face students and 93 virtual ones. Students are 44.8% economically disadvantaged, 15.4% with disabilities and .9% English language learners.
Seymour said the culture of the school is to respond to student and staff needs, develop and promote a strong mindset among staff and students; focus collaboration toward the needs of students and what needs to change for students to be successful.
All that is to get deep and meaningful student engagement.
RESPONDING TO STUDENT NEEDS
Seymour said that student needs include social-emotional focus, with the help of full-time Camelot counselors, intervention programs before and after school, a regroup time at the start of each day, a Warrior Academy to maximize personalized instruction, math and reading English/language arts blasts to help offset learning loss and summer camp.
Goal setting is part of the Way of the Warriors program to celebrate student growth and success. Arts programs include the upcoming “Guys and Dolls” play; band and orchestra concerts, likely to be held outside because of COVID-19, and athletics to give students a place to grow and shine, as do robotics, the Student Leadership Ambassadors, the nationally honored Sequoyah Scribe student newspaper, yearbook staff and Natural Helpers program.
WHAT ARE SPECIFIC EXAMPLES OF STUDENT GROWTH?
Asked by Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse about growth of former students at Roosevelt Elementary who she’s seen again in middle school, she said one in particular she and others thought would have behavioral issues has done fine, and another transfer student read at the kindergarten to first-grade level in fourth grade, moved to third-grade level reading by fifth grade and is doing fine now, although still in intervention. And she said a seventh-grader with adverse home conditions continues to have spark and leadership.
Asked by board member Todd Golden about why and how such successes came about, Seymour said counselors play a huge role, as well as fifth-grade teachers, who send detailed notes on individual students to sixth-grade teachers.
WHAT KEEPS SEYMOUR AWAKE AT NIGHT?
Board member Tim Dean asked what keeps Seymour awake at night looking forward, and Seymour said it was how to compensate for learning losses in the past two years to be sure students are ready to hit the ground running in high school.
Students normally out eight weeks in the summer have been, more or less, out a year, counting virtual schooling as being partially out. She said the challenge is to provide social-emotional support while preparing students academically for careers that do not yet exist.
She said the staff at the school support her, and the whole school is a team effort.
“They’re going to do what you do rather than telling them what to do,” Dean said of students and staff.
Asked by board President Jim Welch how she has adapted to COVID-19 impacts causing virtual, hybrid and in-person schooling, she said a problem-solving and learner’s mindset are needed.
“We’ve never had a past like this,” Seymour said of the pandemic.