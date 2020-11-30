ROGERSVILLE -- Due to COVID-19 related quarantines, the Hawkins County School system announced Monday it is are unable to staff in-class instruction at the following sites for the remainder of this week:
Bulls Gap School, Cherokee High School, Church Hill Elementary School, Hawkins Elementary School, Joseph Rogers Primary School, Mt. Carmel Elementary School, and Surgoinsville Middle School.
These schools will shift to virtual instruction beginning Tuesday, Dec. 1 and continue through Friday, Dec. 4. The school system will report any changes to this plan by Friday, Dec. 4.
Free meal pick up will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.