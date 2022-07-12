BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College's interim president wasn't sold on the idea of becoming the permanent president until she started the interim job in March.
"The more I did the job, I realized I had a lot to give," Dr. Connie Marshall said during an hour-long question-and-answer session at the performing arts center on the Blountville campus.
She is one of four finalists for the job and said she remains at Northeast State because it is her home.
"This is the culture I want to be in," she said.
Marshall told a group watching in person and online that she could hit the ground running. She said she knows the mostly good about Northeast and some bad, saying overall the people and culture of the school make it great.
She also emphasized her priorities of communications and transparency to "allow everybody to see your focus," which she said is to help students get educated for the work force or go on to a four-year college.
"It's not what Connie wants. It's what the students want," Marshall said.
In addition, she pledged "shared governance" by getting input from the Faculty and Staff senates as well as students and the community. She said communications is vital to the school, a give-and-take communications with various stakeholders.
"I think we are poised to grow. We need to grow," Marshall said, adding that the college had "tough times" for sure "and then there was COVID" that has made students, staff and faculty think differently.
"We have survived. We are ready to thrive," she said
MARSHALL'S BACKGROUND
Marshall earned an Ed.D. in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis at East Tennessee State University, a Master of Arts in education and a Bachelor of Science in organizational management, both from Tusculum College, and an Associate of Applied Science in health science in radiology from ETSU.
She's been with Northeast State for 23 years, for a few years as vice president of academic affairs and before that starting up a cardiovascular program after a career in health care. She was interim vice president in academic affairs before becoming permanent in December and being appointed president March 8.
Eric Heiser, provost of an Ohio community college, Marshall or one of the other two finalists will replace the resigned Bethany Bullock. The last two, a former Northeast vice president and Southwest Virginia Community College official, are to be interviewed on campus separately on Wednesday and Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at the performing arts center.
The plan is for a new president to be in place Sept. 1, with Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora Tydings making a recommendation the TBR will be asked to affirm.
SUCCESSES AS AN INTERIM
Bullock resigned as Northeast’s sixth permanent president in March to spend more time with family. Marshall said the change was "abrupt" but she and others "as a team" at Northeast assured the community and other stakeholders the college was still on track.
Marshall said a stability and calmness, which she said are strengths, helped things along, too.
Marshall said that she also counts among her successes as an interim helping with an as-yet-not-finalized family endowment for which paperwork is pending.
"This is the good that can be done with those dollars," she described of what she told the family about donating an estate.
She also is an advocate of PLA or Prior Leaning Assessment, which is giving students credit for real-world work and experience as allowable by Tennessee.
'NOT COLLEGE MATERIAL?'
The finalist said she saw first hand how her mother, laid off from a manufacturing plant, took a licensed practical nurse program at a hospital at about age 40.
"I saw her struggle. I saw how important education was," Marshall said.
And in high school, Marshall said an adviser gave her some not-so-encouraging words.
"He said, 'You are not college material.' I said, 'Challenge accepted,' " Marshall said. "Don't let anybody tell you you're not college material."
Answering a string of other questions from email, chat and in person in the Wellmont Center for the Performing Arts, Marshall said:
• She is not certain the best mix of in-person versus online classes. "The students say to us they want on ground (instruction) but they register (for) online," she said.
• The faculty "should have freedom to teach as they see fit" when asked about moving forward with "academic freedom" in the "political climate" for education.
• Her first 60-to-100 days plan would be to listen to faculty, staff, students and external partners about barriers for them and then working to remove those.
• Asked how to expand enrollment, she said more dual enrollment with high school students and tapping into TCAT or Tennessee College of Applied Technology graduates seeking further education would be good places to start. "We are a little bit of a hidden gem. We don't want to be (hidden)."
OTHER RESPONSES:
• Asked how to communicate best with high schoolers about the offerings at Northeast, she said the faculty members and deans need to "bottle" their enthusiasm and knowledge or "go out and be our best advocates."
• Asked about growth areas, she said a new program tied to electric vehicle batteries, brining a general ultrasound program to the Tri-Cities when the nearest one is in Chattanooga and a new Esports program for students will help foster growth. She also said online programs are not limited to be promoted just in the five-county service areas of Northeast.
• As for drawing a diverse and talented employee base, she suggested using some part-time folks from area industries.
• Asked about the next five to 10 years of school, she said a digital accessibility project has helped pave the way with improved digital documents accessibility.
• Asked again about online classes, she said some subjects, instructors and students are better for online than others, saying student issues include time management and study skills that need "wrap-around" service.
• As for staff and faculty working remotely, she said that is fine when it is reasonable and makes sense for the college, the employee and the job, adding that she wants to meet staff and faculty needs as well as student needs.