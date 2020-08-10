GATE CITY — While some Scott County students will learn onsite as originally planned, others will begin the school year virtually due to a change in the school board’s reopening plan.
The Scott County School Board on Tuesday voted 3-2 to adopt a hybrid reopening plan, rather than the onsite learning plan that was adopted a few weeks prior. A revision was also made to the school calendar to reflect a start date of Aug. 24.
Despite the fact that more than half of Scott County parents preferred an all-onsite learning plan, according to a recent survey, Superintendent John Ferguson said Tuesday that getting back to such a plan will require everyone to work together to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
“Our priority is getting our students back face to face with the teachers,” Ferguson said, “but we need everyone’s help in this regard. … So I ask everyone to follow the guidance from the local health department and Centers for Disease Control. Wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands. This is the only safe way we can get our students back in school and to stop the spread of this disease.”
What is the new plan?
The school board chose a hybrid plan, in which Pre-K through third-grade students, along with special education students and English language learners, will learn onsite Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday serving as a remote learning and school cleaning day. Head Start students will also follow this plan and will learn onsite the same days.
Students in fourth through 12th grades will follow a remote learning plan, using platforms like Virtual Virginia, Edgenuity and Google Classroom. Students will still receive grades on all assignments.
This plan would have been required if Virginia had reverted to Phase 2 of its reopening plan. But even though the state remains in Phase 3, the Virginia Department of Health recommended that Scott County follow a Phase 2-style plan for the time being.
“In the past seven days, we’re looking at about 11.3 instances per 100,000, which has been on an upward trend for the past 25 days,” said Assistant Superintendent Jason Smith.
“Our percent positivity rate is about 8.7% and has been trending upward for the past 32 days. Working with the Virginia Department of Health and the metrics that they look at, they feel that those metrics would be more in line with a Phase 2 reopening than a Phase 3,” Smith said.
If the county’s COVID-19 numbers change, the plan will be revisited as needed. Ferguson added that while students may not be as likely to develop serious complications from COVID-19, staff members are at higher risk.
“Our teachers, bus drivers and custodians — our adults — stand a higher chance, and without a healthy staff, we can’t teach our students,” Ferguson said. “So we ask everyone, or I ask everyone, to help us out with this.”
Other action
In other action Tuesday, the board:
• Heard from Ferguson that all Scott County schools will participate this year in the Community Eligibility Provision, which means that all students, regardless of income, will receive free breakfast and lunch.
• Filled school nurse positions. Smith said the school system used some of its CARES Act funding to provide a full-time nurse at every school.
• Approved a resolution supporting a school resource officer (SRO) grant program and fund, which will provide five SROs at county schools.