GATE CITY — Students in Scott County Schools will resume learning next week after winter break, but they won’t be returning to the classroom just yet.
Jennifer Frazier, supervisor of secondary education and school nutrition, said that due to a continued rise in COVID-19 cases, the school system will have another week of virtual learning from Jan. 4-8. Schools will be closed Jan. 11 for a teacher workday, and in-person learning is set to resume Jan. 12.
During winter break, Frazier said, school system officials have continued to receive weekly data from the health department on overall cases in the county, and cases in students and staff were still monitored.
“We have a running total of that,” Frazier said Thursday. “Right now, we don’t have any positive cases or quarantines at this time that I’m aware of.”
Plans for the spring
Frazier said families will still have the option for their students to learn remotely for the entire spring semester if they choose to do so. She added that some students, especially at the high school level, may choose a hybrid learning plan, in which they complete some classes virtually and others in-person.
Any student is eligible to select an all-virtual learning plan for the spring semester, regardless of whether they did so in the fall, Frazier said. All students are required to submit a new application at scottschools.com to enroll in that program.
For students who choose to learn in-person, school officials plan to follow the same schedule as the fall. In-person learning will take place Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday being a remote learning day.
Other offerings
Frazier said schools will continue distributing meals each Wednesday for virtual learning students. Students will receive five breakfasts and five lunches, and meals can either be delivered or picked up at any of the schools.
The school system also offers child care for any essential worker in the county on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. To fill out the essential worker childcare survey, visit scottschools.com.