GATE CITY — If things go according to plan, many Scott County students will be returning to the classroom this fall, albeit a week later than originally scheduled.
The Scott County School Board on Monday voted to delay the start of the academic year to Aug. 24, one week after the original Aug. 17 start date. The board also voted 4-1 to adopt an onsite learning plan, in which students will attend school in person on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday as a remote learning and school cleaning day.
Families also have the option to choose a virtual learning alternative for their students. This model will utilize division-led instruction via Virtual Virginia and Edgenuity, with grades given on all assignments. Students enrolled in virtual learning will remain in that plan until the end of the first semester.
Highlights of the approved plan
Most students will return to school as part of the onsite learning plan, the highlights of which are as follows:
• On Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, students will learn onsite at their schools.
• Wednesday will be a remote learning, teacher planning, and school cleaning day.
• Student instruction will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Teacher hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., unless otherwise scheduled by an administrator.
• Students will report to homeroom when they arrive.
• Six-foot social distancing will be in place as allowable, or one-meter social distancing with masks.
• Elementary breakfast will be grab-and-go.
• High school and Gate City Middle School will have second chance breakfast.
• Students will eat in assigned areas for lunch.
• Elementary students will not change classrooms and will be kept together as a unit as much as possible.
• Instruction will follow Scott County Public Schools Grade Level Guidance Documents.
• Bus seating will be at full capacity, with students wearing face masks.
This plan will be in effect as long as Virginia remains in Phase 3 of its reopening plan. If Virginia reverts to an earlier phase, schools will revert to either a hybrid-style plan or an all-virtual plan, depending on the state’s requirements.
“It’s always nice to have a plan, but I guess in our case, it’s better to have a backup plan,” Superintendent John Ferguson said, “because between now and the start of school, who knows where we will be at that point in time and how many more cases we will incur, not just only in Scott County but in our surrounding counties, as well.”
Parent survey results
According to parent survey results compiled earlier this month, 54% of Scott County parents preferred the onsite learning plan. Twenty-five percent preferred a hybrid-style plan, while 13% preferred an online-only model. The final 8% said they would not be sending their children back to school.
Other safety measures
The school system will implement a number of health and safety protocols, including limiting visitor access, limiting gatherings to 250 people, prohibiting locker use, conducting online fundraisers and monitoring restrooms to ensure social distancing is maintained.
Parents will be asked to check their child’s temperature and screen for other symptoms before sending them to school; students’ temperatures will also be checked upon their arrival at school. There will be no school dances, pep rallies, field trips or other gatherings until further notice.
The school system will follow the Virginia High School League’s Return to Athletics Guidelines for students participating in athletics.
Delaying the start date
Board member Bill Houseright brought up the idea of delaying the start of the school year, saying teachers would need additional time to prepare for the virtual learning components. While the board first discussed pushing the start date back two weeks, it later decided on a one-week delay.
“If we exceed too much from that point in time, we also run the risk of being in the fall season and looking at an uptick in (case) numbers, but it’s hard to predict one way or the other where we’ll be,” said Assistant Superintendent Jason Smith. “Our committee, when we discussed that, that was one of the concerns that we had. If we delayed it too far, how much time would we actually get with our students? For any of us to forecast that, that’s going to be difficult.”