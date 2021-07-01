GATE CITY — If teachers receive a raise this year, it won’t be from the board of supervisors.
The Scott County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a $27.5 million budget on Wednesday. That budget does not include the $238,935 that would have supported a 5% raise for Scott County teachers.
“Don’t think we are trying to do something detrimental to your employment,” BOS Chairman Danny Mann said to the crowd. “We’ve got your back. We do our part to help fund the school system.”
In March, the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate included a 5% raise for educators in the state. Those raises require funds from each district’s local government, such as Scott County’s BOS. With no local funding from the board, the 5% raise, along with $1 million from the state, won’t come to fruition for the school district.
Scott County Delegate Terry Kilgore issued the following statement regarding the board’s decision on Wednesday:
“As the state delegate for Scott County, I was proud that the General Assembly’s budget included funding to increase teacher pay, a profession that has long been underpaid. In fact, the primary reason why I voted for the state budget was due to the 5% teacher pay raise. For Scott County to receive over $1 million in state funding for teacher raises, the county had to provide roughly $238,000. Due to their decision not to provide the funding, Scott County Schools will not receive the nearly $1 million from the commonwealth — most likely the only county in Virginia to reject this funding.”
Scott County’s approved $27.5 million budget also does not include raises for county employees. For Kathy Musick, a Virginia Professional Educators representative and former Scott County teacher, opting out of including the county’s portion for the raises with state funding on the other side was the wrong decision.
“I know you want to give everyone a raise,” said Musick. “However, there is $1 million dollars that is being sent from the state to our county (for teacher raises). … Keeping the $238,000 out of the budget and turning down the $1 million doesn’t make good economic sense.”
The county recently cut $1.5 million to tighten the budget. BOS members said delinquent taxes in Scott County and collection issues have been the root of the problem when it comes to county funds.
Students coming across state lines to attend Scott County Schools was another top issue for the BOS.
“I’m for children. I’m for Tennessee children …” BOS Member Selma Hood said. “But I’m not for Scott County having to pay extra money to educate people from other states. It’s not right for Scott County. We’re a poor county. It’s expensive.”
Mann said the county supervisors would consider putting $238,935 back in a future budget once there is a tuition plan in place. On Tuesday, the Scott County Board of Education voted to allow Superintendent John Ferguson to begin building a tuition process for students coming from bordering states like Tennessee and Kentucky.
For David Templeton, a member of the Scott County Board of Education, Wednesday’s BOS vote was a surprise, especially after the school board’s latest move toward a tuition plan.
“I was totally surprised,” Templeton said. “They told us if we started working toward a procedure to charge these kids coming over that would go a long way for today’s vote. But apparently that didn’t happen.”
Scott County teachers will still receive about a 3% raise from the school system, Templeton said. He also said the system will use funds from building funds and other departments.
BOS member Stefanie Cruby, whose mother is a school system employee, said the decision is the hardest thing she’s dealt with. She also said she hoped those in the crowd could think of the county as a whole.
“It has not been an easy decision to come to,” Cruby said. “I hope that you understand as a citizen in the county — not just as an educator — that budget situations are for the whole county, not just some groups.”
Moving forward, Templeton said he hopes the county’s budget vote doesn’t result in teachers leaving the system.
“We have lost teachers going across the line for more pay,” Templeton said. “I hope us showing them we are giving them the three percent raise and took it out of our budgeted departments means they will stay and not get too discouraged. I just hope they stay.”
The next Scott County BOS meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 7, at 190 Beech St., Gate City. The next BOE meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 6, at 6:30 p.m. at 387 Broadwater Ave., Gate City.