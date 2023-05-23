Last week, the Rotary Club of Scott County awarded scholarships to high school seniors who demonstrated commitment and excellence throughout their time in school.
Three Scott County students were selected to receive the $3,000 scholarship, from Rye Cove High School, Gate City High School and Twin Springs High School. The scholarship will be used for the first three years of education or training at any accredited institution while they maintain a 2.5 or higher grade-point average.
“Someone once said the whole purpose of education is to turn mirrors into windows,” said Bob McConnell, Rotary scholarship chairman. “A Rotary Scholarship provides a window into the world not just of personal learning but also service above self.”
Harley Mosley, the scholarship recipient at Rye Cove High School, plans to attend University of Virginia’s College at Wise and major in nursing. She hopes to become an emergency room nurse one day.
“I plan on chasing my dreams of majoring in nursing and minoring in psychology,” said Mosley. “The amount of times I have witnessed my family suffer with traumatic experiences and health issues inspires me to be there and help people go through their experiences.”
Brett Baker, the scholarship recipient from Gate City High School, wants to pursue a doctoral degree in physical therapy by starting at Mountain Empire Community College and continuing his educational journey at University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
“I believe the body needs to be kept in excellent shape at all times, even as it grows older,” Baker said. “I enjoy seeing the progress toward better physical fitness and health. I wish to pursue a career that capitalizes on this love for training.”
Katlin Castle, the final scholarship recipient, plans to be a pediatrician while studying at Mountain Empire Community College and Lincoln Memorial University.
“In my junior year of high school, I became a [certified nurse assistant],” said Castle. “I learned a great deal of information that challenged me and made me even more passionate about the medical field.”
Each student must complete 20 hours of Rotary club related community service each year as a scholarship recipient. Applicants had to submit two written references, a transcript, a FAFSA Student Aid Report and an essay about their life experiences and career goals.
“It is not just the lives of these students that have been changed by the scholarship but also our future as a whole,” shared Rotary President Roger Lane. “Let’s imagine the possibilities and the impact it will have on the world.”