Last week, the Rotary Club of Scott County awarded scholarships to high school seniors who demonstrated commitment and excellence throughout their time in school.

Three Scott County students were selected to receive the $3,000 scholarship, from Rye Cove High School, Gate City High School and Twin Springs High School. The scholarship will be used for the first three years of education or training at any accredited institution while they maintain a 2.5 or higher grade-point average.

