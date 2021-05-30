By HOLLY VIERS
FORT BLACKMORE — If you talk to any virtual learning teacher at Fort Blackmore Primary, they’ll tell you that this academic year was one of the most challenging, but one of the most rewarding.
Around 20 teachers from across Scott County were selected to join the school system’s virtual learning hub for elementary students. The Times News recently spoke to several of those teachers to get their thoughts on the highs and lows of the experience.
Alicia White, fourth and fifth grade, assistant principal
“I know that I didn’t know if I would build a relationship with my students like I would if I’m in a classroom, but I really have. I love it.”
Heather Castle, kindergarten
“We have been very blessed, and the parents have adapted well. I don’t think people really expected kindergarten to be able to just flourish, and they have.”
Tina Gilmer, third grade
“I just think it was eye-opening for parents to see what teachers really do firsthand, because they got to see it and hear it, and all those things combined really show what teaching entails at all times.”
Jennifer Housewright, second grade
“It’s been a blessing to be in this little small-knit school so that we can all bounce our ideas off each other, share our resources, help each other. It’s just a really tight community here.”
Michelle Arrington, second grade
“This was kind of cool to me, because it’s teachers from every school, and there are students from every school becoming a family. It really just showed that Scott County is one district family.”
Jackie Meade, fourth and fifth grade
“My biggest hurdle that I wanted to try to conquer was being able to make connections (with students), and I found out really quickly that it was just like the classroom. You still grow to love your kids just like you’re in the room.”
Christi Stapleton, first grade
“It’s been a challenge to learn new things, but it was a challenge that was never boring. There was always something new and different that you were learning.”
Kellie Blackwell, first grade
“It’s a lot different than what they (the students) are used to, but they were learning and they were getting involved. I’ve even told people that I feel even closer to this group of kids than I have the ones I’ve had in my classroom.”
Rachel Kilgore, first grade
“We didn’t really know how it was going to work, but the first-graders have done an amazing job this year. It’s just been interesting to be able to watch them do as well as they have done.”
Patty Deaderick, reading specialist
“It was just such a big change for teaching and having parents’ interaction. It was different, but it was good. … You got to know the children a lot better, and you saw a little bit of their home life.”
Michelle Jennings, math specialist
“I think it’s been a good experience. This is my 29th year, so it was something new for me, too, and I had to do a lot of adapting.”
Morgan Jennings Snodgrass, special education
“Especially for special education, it’s been so rewarding to see the students improve this year, even in a virtual setting. I feel like it’s more rewarding.”
Terry Osborne, Title I
“We give virtual hugs and virtual kisses, and I tell them (the students) I love them, because I do. … The teachers, even though they’re not face-to-face, they are heart-to-heart. That’s huge.”