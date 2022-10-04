The Scott County Rotary Club will hold an essay contest during October for high school juniors, with the winner receiving a $1,000 cash prize.
The contest opened Saturday and closes on the last day of the month.
The Scott County Rotary Club will hold an essay contest during October for high school juniors, with the winner receiving a $1,000 cash prize.
The contest opened Saturday and closes on the last day of the month.
The essay topic for the contest is the rotary club’s motto, “Service Above Self.” Scott County Rotary Club President Roger Lane said the club wants to see students express and explain their understanding of the motto and how it relates to their lives, experiences and society.
“The Rotary motto, ‘Service Above Self,’ defines our work as Rotarians,” Lane said. “We seek to help others without expecting anything in return. Students will have an opportunity to express their ideas about Service Above Self. Our goal is for students to understand how they can make a difference and encourage them to apply the values of service throughout their lives.”
The top three essay writers will win cash prizes, with third place receiving $500, second place winning $700 and first place winning $1,000.
The contest is open to all 11-graders in Scott County and is funded by the Scott County Rotary Club and a matching grant from Rotary District 7570.
Essays will be judged in categories of mechanics and neatness, originality and development of the theme.
Essays must also follow several rules, including fitting within a word count of 300 to 500 words and being typed in 12-point font and double- spaced using 1-inch margins.
Winners will be announced in December, and the club plans to host an awards ceremony to present winners with rotary certificates and cash prizes.
Anyone interested in signing up for the contest should visit the Scott County Rotary Club website at scottcountyrotary.org for more information and entry forms.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.