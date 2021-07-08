GATE CITY — Last week, the Scott County Board of Supervisors voted on a budget without funds for school employee raises. This week, board members are rethinking that decision.
If the county pays its part for the raises, it will receive more than $1 million from the state. Last week, the BOS voted not to add $238,935 back to the budget for the increases. Scott was the only county in Virginia to opt out of funds for the 5% raises. Now, BOS Chairman Danny Mann said the board could add the amount back into the budget by using CARES Act dollars.
“It’s a little bit of a different approach than we talked about last week,” Mann said. “We are going to work through this. We’re going to fix this.”
The board’s attorney, Sally Kegley, said she believed the plan “would not be an approved use” of Cares Act funds, which are COVID-19 relief dollars. BOS member Stefanie Cruby echoed that concern.
Meanwhile, Mann said the funds for the raises will not be recurring, which could be a concern for the county in the future.
“Next year it has to be paid,” Mann said. “It’s not just a one-time deal.”
The BOS tentatively plans to hold a called meeting next week to consider the budget change. However, Mann said that meeting will only happen if the BOS gets a school tuition or fee program draft “in hand” from the Scott County Board of Education.
“My whole thing here is to lower the numbers (of students) from out of state,” Mann said. “I think this is a step in the right direction. It will be a short-term loss but a long-term gain.”