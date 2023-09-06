GATE CITY — The Scott County Public Library will present an interactive outdoor story experience this month.
Starting on Sept. 16, “A StoryWalk in Grogan Park” will feature the children’s book “Pete The Cat Checks Out the Library” written by James Dean.
During the walk, children can enjoy the deconstructed pages from the book that are laminated, attached to wooden stakes and installed on a walking route. Visitors will be able to enjoy the free experience through Sept. 23.
This will be the first time this kind of event is offered to the community by the Scott County Public Library.
“We are excited to bring this type of event to Gate City for the first time and offer library services to our community in a unique way,” Stephanie Griffin, branch manager of the Scott County Public Library, said in a recent press release. “It is a great opportunity to help build literacy skills and provide a healthy activity for families while enjoying the outdoors.”
There is to be a kick-off celebration from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 16 at Grogan Park. The Scott County Public Library, Friends of the Scott County Public Library and the Extension Office will hand out goodies, answer questions and sign-up new members for library cards.
Children who visit during the kickoff event will receive a free book while supplies last.
The StoryWalk project was originally created by Anne Ferguson and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
The StoryWalk path is located along the loop of the Gate City Civitan Walking Trail at Grogan Park. It can be accessed from the park entrance at Gazebo Avenue during normal visitor hours.
For more information about the StoryWalk event and the Scott County Public Library, visit www.lprlibrary.org or call 276-386-3302.
